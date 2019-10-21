Bailey Glasser Names Elizabeth Ryan Diversity Partner

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Glasser is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Ryan has been named the firm's Diversity Partner. A partner at the firm since joining in 2011, Ryan will bring her wealth of knowledge and almost 35 years of experience in the law to this new leadership position. Ryan will provide leadership in hiring and retaining diverse attorneys and staff, and promoting the values of diversity and inclusion at the firm through advocacy, training, and other initiatives. "I am beyond thrilled to take on this responsibility to help Bailey Glasser enrich our practice and become an even stronger firm," said Ryan. "My focus will be to ensure that we are creating and developing opportunities for individuals with diverse backgrounds and varied perspectives to thrive within the firm."

"We are honored that Elizabeth is willing to take on such an important role within our firm," said Bailey Glasser Founder Benjamin L. Bailey. "Elizabeth is a pioneer in the legal field and was one of the first female partners at the firm. We feel that this role is a natural fit for her." Ryan works at the firm's Boston office, and concentrates her practice on consumer and employment class actions, as well as the representation of relators in False Claims Act cases. She began her legal career as a staff attorney at Neighborhood Legal Services in Washington DC, and served as Consumer Law Fellow at the National Consumer Law Center in Boston.

"We all know that having a diverse workforce makes the entire company stronger and that is especially true when we are working on behalf of our clients," said Bailey Glasser Founder Brian A. Glasser. "We believe that by creating this role within the firm, we will create new opportunities to help all of our lawyers grow professionally and provide better counsel to our clients."

About Bailey Glasser

Celebrating 20 years of exceptional and creative client service, Bailey Glasser was founded by Ben Bailey and Brian Glasser in Charleston, West Virginia in 1999. Since then, the firm has grown to more than 50 lawyers located in ten offices including Birmingham, AL; Oakland, CA; Washington, DC; Wilmington, DE; St. Petersburg, FL; Boston, MA; St Louis, MO; Cherry Hill, NJ; Westchester, NY; and Morgantown, and Charleston, WV. Clients rely on Bailey Glasser to handle their most challenging and consequential legal issues – regionally and nationwide – using a trial-focused approach to litigation to vigorously protect the interests of clients. We represent individual plaintiffs and defendants, as well as governments and businesses. The firm's corporate practice handles business matters ranging from the negotiation and execution of billions of dollars in commercial transactions, to IPOs, to assisting foreign businesses with investments in US assets.

