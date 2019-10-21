+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
21.10.2019 23:32:00

Bailey Glasser Names Elizabeth Ryan Diversity Partner

CHARLESTON, W.Va., Oct. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bailey Glasser is pleased to announce that Elizabeth Ryan has been named the firm's Diversity Partner. A partner at the firm since joining in 2011, Ryan will bring her wealth of knowledge and almost 35 years of experience in the law to this new leadership position. Ryan will provide leadership in hiring and retaining diverse attorneys and staff, and promoting the values of diversity and inclusion at the firm through advocacy, training, and other initiatives. "I am beyond thrilled to take on this responsibility to help Bailey Glasser enrich our practice and become an even stronger firm," said Ryan. "My focus will be to ensure that we are creating and developing opportunities for individuals with diverse backgrounds and varied perspectives to thrive within the firm."  

"We are honored that Elizabeth is willing to take on such an important role within our firm," said Bailey Glasser Founder Benjamin L. Bailey. "Elizabeth is a pioneer in the legal field and was one of the first female partners at the firm. We feel that this role is a natural fit for her." Ryan works at the firm's Boston office, and concentrates her practice on consumer and employment class actions, as well as the representation of relators in False Claims Act cases. She began her legal career as a staff attorney at Neighborhood Legal Services in Washington DC, and served as Consumer Law Fellow at the National Consumer Law Center in Boston.

"We all know that having a diverse workforce makes the entire company stronger and that is especially true when we are working on behalf of our clients," said Bailey Glasser Founder Brian A. Glasser. "We believe that by creating this role within the firm, we will create new opportunities to help all of our lawyers grow professionally and provide better counsel to our clients."

About Bailey Glasser

Celebrating 20 years of exceptional and creative client service, Bailey Glasser was founded by Ben Bailey and Brian Glasser in Charleston, West Virginia in 1999. Since then, the firm has grown to more than 50 lawyers located in ten offices including Birmingham, AL; Oakland, CA; Washington, DC; Wilmington, DE; St. Petersburg, FL; Boston, MA; St Louis, MO; Cherry Hill, NJ; Westchester, NY; and Morgantown, and Charleston, WV. Clients rely on Bailey Glasser to handle their most challenging and consequential legal issues – regionally and nationwide – using a trial-focused approach to litigation to vigorously protect the interests of clients. We represent individual plaintiffs and defendants, as well as governments and businesses. The firm's corporate practice handles business matters ranging from the negotiation and execution of billions of dollars in commercial transactions, to IPOs, to assisting foreign businesses with investments in US assets.

For more information, visit baileyglasser.com.

Bailey & Glasser LLP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Bailey & Glasser LLP)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bailey-glasser-names-elizabeth-ryan-diversity-partner-300942426.html

SOURCE Bailey Glasser

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

15:30
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
14:31
Rückzug der Finanzanleger aus Öl und Gold
14:13
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13:19
Fünf vor zwölf
18.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Glänzende Aussichten: 90% Kapitalschutz und 100% Partizipation am steigenden Goldpreis
18.10.19
Der Brexit bleibt im Fokus der SMI-Investoren
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
17.10.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Oktober 2019
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hat Donald Trump eine Chance auf eine weitere Amtszeit? - Moody‘s-Experten rechnen hoch
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit
Wirecard-Aufsichtsratschef weist Forderungen nach Sonderprüfung zurück - Aktie stark
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Co. auf die Brexit-Einigung

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
An der heimischen Börse griffen Anleger zu. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX fester. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart mit stärkerer Tendenz. Die Aktienmärkte in Asien kamen teilweise nicht vom Fleck.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB