Bailey Brauer Co-Founder Alex Brauer Named One of Dallas' Best Commercial Litigators by D Magazine

DALLAS, April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trial attorney Alex Brauer, co-founder of the litigation boutique Bailey Brauer PLLC, has been selected for a fifth time among the top attorneys in Dallas by D Magazine.

Mr. Brauer was named to the 2020 Best Lawyers in Dallas list in recognition of his work in commercial litigation. Clients nationwide rely on Mr. Brauer to handle high-stakes business disputes ranging from breaches of noncompete agreements to allegations of transaction fraud and deceptive trade practices.

"Alex is respected by clients for lending a sophisticated blend of experience, litigation expertise and creative legal strategy to all matters," said firm co-founder Clayton Bailey. "Other lawyers in Dallas respect Alex's reputation for achieving results, and this honor indicates that."

Bailey Brauer attorneys offer multifaceted courtroom experience forged over many years practicing at some of the world's leading law firms. Qualified, experienced attorneys handle each complex legal matter more cost-effectively for companies and individuals.

The Best Lawyers in Dallas selection is just the latest honor for Mr. Brauer. He has also earned recognition in Chambers USA, the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine and Best Lawyers in America. He also has been recognized as a Texas Legal Trailblazer by Texas Lawyer magazine.

Mr. Brauer has served on several key Dallas Bar Association committees and is a devoted community advocate. He is a supporter of the Readers 2 Leaders literacy program and the Great Investors' Best Ideas Foundation, benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and the Vickery Meadow Youth Development Foundation.

Selection to the Best Lawyers in Dallas list is based on a comprehensive selection process that starts with peer nominations. A blue-ribbon panel evaluates the tabulated list and works with the editorial staff to select the finalists. The complete list is featured in the May 2020 edition of D Magazine and available at http://www.dmagazine.com.

About Bailey Brauer PLLC

Bailey Brauer PLLC is nationally recognized for its trial and appellate work and provides battle-tested, sophisticated courtroom experience in high-stakes litigation matters. The firm focuses on complex commercial litigation, appeals, and class actions. Learn more about the firm at: http://baileybrauer.com .

Media Contact:

Rhonda Reddick

800-559-4534

rhonda@androvett.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bailey-brauer-co-founder-alex-brauer-named-one-of-dallas-best-commercial-litigators-by-d-magazine-301047008.html

SOURCE Bailey Brauer PLLC