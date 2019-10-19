Baidu Conversational AI System: 2019 Patent Deployment Trends and Strategies

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baidu Conversational AI System: Patent Deployment Trends and Strategies (Pre-order)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Baidu has been actively investing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology and application development in recent years to help the company get one step closer to its goal of "All in AI". In 2017, DuerOS, Baidu's conversational operating system, was launched to provide voice recognition and conversational solutions for IoT (Internet of Things) applications.



Through cooperation with Qualcomm, NVidia, and Intel, Baidu strives to promote widespread adoption of DuerOS in smart devices such as smartphones, networked devices, and autonomous cars. Users now can count on the interface and natural language processing to generate dialogues and enjoy more intuitive and human-computer interactions in 10 general categories of use cases, including entertainment, information inquiry, chat and leisure, O2O (Online to Offline), smart home, travel/transportation, utility tools, phone instructions, personal assistant and education.



This report provides an overview of Baidu's DuerOS conversational AI system and all relevant patents filed to and granted by CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration), the former SIPO (State Intellectual Property Office); addresses the patent trends and strategies of Baidu by examining the company's patent distribution by field and technology.



List of Topics

Baidu's development in AI conversational systems and includes the analysis of its patent deployment strategies

Baidu conservational AI system patent grants and claims by field and by technology for the period 2013 - April 2018

Key Topics Covered:



1. Background



2. Patent Deployment

2.1 Patent Mining

2.2 Patent Analysis

2.2.1 Baidu Conservational AI System Patent Grants by Field

2.2.2 Baidu Conversational AI System Patent Grants by Technology

2.2.3 Baidu Conversational AI System Patent Claims by Field

2.2.4 Baidu Conversational AI System Patent Claims by Technology



3. Perspectives



4. Appendix



5. Glossary of Terms



6. List of Companies



Companies Mentioned



Alilo

Baidu

CNIPA

Guangdong Genius Technology Co.

Intel

NVidia

Qualcomm

SIPO

Xiaomi

Zhongshan Readboy Electronics Co

