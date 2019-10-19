+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
Baidu Conversational AI System: 2019 Patent Deployment Trends and Strategies

DUBLIN, Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baidu Conversational AI System: Patent Deployment Trends and Strategies (Pre-order)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Baidu has been actively investing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) technology and application development in recent years to help the company get one step closer to its goal of "All in AI". In 2017, DuerOS, Baidu's conversational operating system, was launched to provide voice recognition and conversational solutions for IoT (Internet of Things) applications.

Through cooperation with Qualcomm, NVidia, and Intel, Baidu strives to promote widespread adoption of DuerOS in smart devices such as smartphones, networked devices, and autonomous cars. Users now can count on the interface and natural language processing to generate dialogues and enjoy more intuitive and human-computer interactions in 10 general categories of use cases, including entertainment, information inquiry, chat and leisure, O2O (Online to Offline), smart home, travel/transportation, utility tools, phone instructions, personal assistant and education.

This report provides an overview of Baidu's DuerOS conversational AI system and all relevant patents filed to and granted by CNIPA (China National Intellectual Property Administration), the former SIPO (State Intellectual Property Office); addresses the patent trends and strategies of Baidu by examining the company's patent distribution by field and technology.

List of Topics

  • Baidu's development in AI conversational systems and includes the analysis of its patent deployment strategies
  • Baidu conservational AI system patent grants and claims by field and by technology for the period 2013 - April 2018

Key Topics Covered:

1. Background

2. Patent Deployment
2.1 Patent Mining
2.2 Patent Analysis
2.2.1 Baidu Conservational AI System Patent Grants by Field
2.2.2 Baidu Conversational AI System Patent Grants by Technology
2.2.3 Baidu Conversational AI System Patent Claims by Field
2.2.4 Baidu Conversational AI System Patent Claims by Technology

3. Perspectives

4. Appendix

5. Glossary of Terms

6. List of Companies

Companies Mentioned

  • Alilo
  • Baidu
  • CNIPA
  • Guangdong Genius Technology Co.
  • Intel
  • NVidia
  • Qualcomm
  • SIPO
  • Xiaomi
  • Zhongshan Readboy Electronics Co

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8cfiw1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/baidu-conversational-ai-system-2019-patent-deployment-trends-and-strategies-300941290.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

