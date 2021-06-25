SMI 12’000 0.1%  SPI 15’420 0.1%  Dow 34’439 0.7%  DAX 15’608 0.1%  Euro 1.0954 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.0%  Gold 1’777 0.1%  Bitcoin 29’993 -5.6%  Dollar 0.9176 0.0%  Öl 76.1 0.6% 

25.06.2021 17:57:00

Bahamas Welcomes Frontier Airlines Inaugural Flight to Nassau

NASSAU, Bahamas, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bahamas welcomed Frontier Airlines' inaugural flight yesterday with great excitement as it landed at the Lynden Pindling International Airport. Frontier is the first ultra-low cost carrier to enter the Caribbean market with multiple travel days per week.  

Plaque exchange by Hon Dionisio D’Aguilar, Minister of Tourism & Aviation and Frontier Airlines Executives, during a ceremony for Frontier Airlines inaugural flight from Miami to Nassau June 24, 2021.

Frontier will operate direct flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Nassau (NAS) four times a week.

As travel continues a steady return, The Bahamas is eager to welcome back visitors with more flight options and deals this summer. Frontier will operate direct flights from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Nassau (NAS) four times a week, starting July 2021.

Minister of Tourism & Aviation, the Hon. Dionisio D'Aguilar, was among the officials gathered at the Sir Lynden Airport this afternoon to greet the inaugural flight and he expressed warm words of welcome.

"I am honoured and excited that Frontier Airlines has decided to partner with The Bahamas, particularly at this critical juncture, as we engage on the path of tourism recovery and economic restoration following a devastating hurricane and most recently, the COVID-19 pandemic. I take this opportunity to extend a warm Bahamian welcome to you and to express our sincere appreciation for your partnership."

The addition of Frontier Airlines to the growing number of air carriers servicing The Bahamas comes as a result of the ongoing drive by the Ministry of Tourism & Aviation and key industry partners to expand airlift to the destination.  A robust increase in airlift from major source markets figures as a key element in the Ministry's overall strategy for tourism recovery.

"Frontier Airlines' multiple flights per week provide a breath of fresh air to our tourism economy as this air link connects our destination to the hub of the Southeastern USA, including Florida, a market from which we annually attract a significant share of our visitors," said Minister D'Aguilar.

Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy the beautiful beaches and explore the exciting offerings of Nassau and Paradise Island.  

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS
Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram.

PRESS INQUIRIES 
Anita Johnson-Patty 
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation 
ajohnson@bahamas.com 

(PRNewsfoto/Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & A)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bahamas-welcomes-frontier-airlines-inaugural-flight-to-nassau-301320251.html

SOURCE Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:32 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
15:01 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
11:05 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
10:14 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
08:19 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
05:51 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtskorrektur beendet? / EUR/USD – Weiter am 200er-EMA
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
mehr

BioNTech (ADRs am 15.06.2021

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie höher: Tochter Genentech erhält FDA-Notfallzulassung für Actemra
ABB prüft offenbar Abspaltung der Sparte Prozessautomation
UBS und CS betroffen: USA startet offenbar Kartellverfahren gegen Banken in Archegos-Fall
Harter Wettkampf zwischen NIO und Tesla - doch die wahren Konkurrenten könnten erst noch kommen
Vifor-Aktie in Rot: Vifor Pharma wechselt CEO per Mitte August aus
Tecan-Aktie klettert zweistellig: Tecan kauft US-Medizingerätehersteller Paramit für 1 Milliarde Dollar
Warren Buffett hat seit 2006 die Hälfte seines Vermögens gespendet
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen stärker -- Asiatische Börsen schlussendlich wenig verändert
Credit Suisse-Aktie klettert: CS will laut Insidern mit Umbau Angriffsfläche verringern
Vifor-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Vifor Pharma zollt Corona Tribut mit angepasstem Studiendesign für Veltassa

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit