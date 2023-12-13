Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
13.12.2023 01:24:00

BAE Systems awarded U.S. Army contract to operate Holston Army Ammunition Plant

KINGSPORT, Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. has received a contract with a ceiling value of $8.8 billion from the U.S. Army to continue as the operating contractor of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) with a base period of 10 years. BAE Systems has been the operating contractor of the site since 1999, developing innovative products such as IMX-101, a safer and effective replacement to TNT in artillery, and modernizing the facility for sustained reliability into the future.

BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. has received a contract with a ceiling value of $8.8 billion from the U.S. Army to continue as the operating contractor of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant with a base period of 10 years. (Credit: BAE Systems)

"Our team is proud to continue our work as the operating contractor of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant"

"Our team is proud to continue our work as the operating contractor of the Holston Army Ammunition Plant," said John Swift, vice president and general manager of BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. "BAE Systems is committed to delivering safe, reliable products for our customers at a time when it matters most, while modernizing the Holston Army Ammunition Plant to meet increased demand." 

The Holston Army Ammunition Plant is a Government-Owned, Contractor-Operated facility that produces explosives for the U.S. military. The plant has been operating since World War II, and BAE Systems has invested its modernization expertise in creating a safer workplace for employees, developing reliable munitions for soldiers, and implementing cleaner environmental practices for the community. 

Modernizing ammunition plants into state-of-the-art chemical processing facilities while continuing production is important for national security. BAE Systems' history of modernizing while also manufacturing will allow the U.S. Army to expand the capabilities for explosives and munitions manufacturing without sacrificing readiness.

In addition to operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant, BAE Systems Ordnance Systems Inc. has been the operating contractor of the Radford Army Ammunition Plant in Radford, Virginia since 2012, which manufactures propellants for the U.S. military.

For more information, please contact:
Laura McLaughlin, BAE Systems
Mobile: 571-867-1217
Laura.mclaughlin@baesystems.com

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

BAE Systems Logo (PRNewsfoto/BAE Systems, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bae-systems-awarded-us-army-contract-to-operate-holston-army-ammunition-plant-302013330.html

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

Top Themen: Zinsen & Inflation in 2023? BX Morningcall mit François Bloch und Gast: Peter Siber

Heute zu Gast im BX Swiss Morningcall ist Peter Siber, COO, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei smzh ag. Mit Peter Siber besprechen Investment-Stratege François Bloch, MBA/EMBA und Börsen-Experte David Kunz die Herausforderungen der smzh ag. Die Bankensituation in der Schweiz und erläutern den Unterschied zwischen Vermögensverwaltern und Finanzdienstleistern.

Ausserdem im Fokus aus dem BX Musterportfolio: Broadridge Financial
Ausserdem im Fokus aus dem BX Musterportfolio: Broadridge Financial

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

