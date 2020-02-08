Badgley Mischka Debuts Fall 2020 Collection

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Badgley Mischka, the iconic American design house that exemplifies timeless glamour, debuted its dramatic Fall 2020 collection at Spring Studios today, during New York Fashion Week. The most recent collection was motivated by the captivating allure of London style that truly reflects the mid 20th century with a mixture of informality, modern style and rich textures that showcases the brand's unwavering commitment to timeless design and classic beauty with a touch of whimsy.

The Fall 2020 collection draws from the dawn of 1960s when cultural styles were changing and a new era of modernism, and increased freedom of expression were met with shorter hemlines, colorful patterns and streamlined style. Featuring exquisite clothes featured in Downton Abbey combined with the Beatles Abby road, Badgley Mischka's Fall 2020 runway style unites a chic modern day 2020 palette with elegant detailed designs.

Celebrities in attendance were: Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, Jeezy, Jeannie Mai, Tiana Parker, Sofie Rovenstein, Tori Praver, Samirah Raheem, Ashley Haas, Marianne Fonseca, Haley Kalil, Charlotte Bickley, Sophie Bickley, Jade Eschete, Malie Tremblay, Sophie Sumner, Alexandra O'Neill, Jeanie Mason, Stephanie Poetri, Chasity Simone, Keke Lindberg, Anna Aberg, Carrie Berk and Caroline Vazzana.

Over the past thirty years, Badgley Mischka has flourished into a true lifestyle brand recognizable worldwide. To date, the Badgley Mischka brand includes multiple product categories such as Eveningwear, Day Dresses, Sportswear, Outerwear, Bridal, Swimwear, Footwear, Handbags, Eyewear, Timepieces and Jewelry. Mark Badgley and James Mischka' s timeless designs appeal to a wide range of fashionable women including Madonna, Jennifer Lopez, Sharon Stone, Jennifer Garner, Julia Roberts, Kate Winslet, Helen Mirren, Taylor Swift, Sarah Jessica Parker and Carrie Underwood. Badgley Mischka is sold in the most prestigious stores in the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Nordstrom, Harrods and Harvey Nichols in addition to the Badgley Mischka flagship boutique in Los Angeles. For additional information, please visit www.badgleymischka.com.

