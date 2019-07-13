Badger Sportswear Releases New Ombre™ Line

STATESVILLE, N.C., July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Featuring 8 different vibrant colors, Ombre™ elevates the game by being the first to bring together this top-trending look with Badger quality and speed. It's apparel that delivers the total package for teams at every level, nationwide.

"Badger has a proud history of making the latest designs and fabrics accessible to all," said Ginny Gasswint, VP Product Development for Badger Sport. "You're seeing this look on everything from hair styles to ready-to-wear…even wall décor. With Ombre, now teams don't have to go to a high-end, customized design to sport this on-trend design on their chosen field of play."

Badger is offering the distinctive Ombre design in tees, hoodies, and shorts, in an athletic cut for men, women, and youth. The garment also features best-in-class moisture management/antimicrobial performance fabric, keeping athletes feeling as good as they look.

"That's where the story of Ombre runs even deeper," added Jeff Fulp, Badger Quality Assurance Manager. "We relentlessly test every fabric we offer in our proprietary Badger Performance Lab, ensuring that all Badger styles are backed by substance. It's why every garment we make comes with our exclusive Badger Lifetime Performance Guarantee, with Ombre being the latest example."

See all the new looks of Ombre from Badger right now exclusively at http://www.BadgerSport.com/Ombre

ABOUT FOUNDER SPORT GROUP

Badger Sportswear is a proud part of Founder Sport Group, featuring best-in-class brands that include Alleson Athletic, Garb Athletic, and Teamwork Athletic. From the field to the stands, and at every practice along the way, Founder Sport Group makes quality apparel accessible to all at the speed of sport.

