Bactiguard-coated Zimmer Biomet trauma implants for infection prevention launched in select EMEA markets

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zimmer Natural Nail (ZNN) Bactiguard implants are now available in Germany, Spain, and the UK, and will be made available to patients and surgeons in other select EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) markets over the summer.

"Less than two years from the start of our partnership, we are able to offer the ZNN Bactiguard implants to patients and surgeons in Europe. This is a major achievement by our joint development team. I am clearly excited and proud about our partnership with Zimmer Biomet and confident that it will lead to better outcomes and quality of life for patients," says Cecilia Edström, CEO at Bactiguard.

In parallel with the launch, Zimmer Biomet is starting a post-market clinical study to collect additional evidence of the ZNN Bactiguard implants achieving reduced post-operative infection rates.

The Bactiguard technology offers an effective and long-lasting solution for improved infection prevention1. The very thin Bactiguard noble metal alloy coating is attached to the surface of ZNN trauma implants. When in contact with fluids, the metals in the coating create a galvanic effect which reduces microbial adhesion.2This means that less bacteria adhere to the device, which reduces the biofilm formation that can lead to infection.3

The Bactiguard technology is clinically proven to reduce infection in other healthcare applications, including urinary catheters, central venous catheters and endotracheal tubes.4

In September 2019, Bactiguard and Zimmer Biomet partnered to develop and launch orthopedic trauma implants with the Bactiguard technology for infection prevention, to prevent post-operative infections. European regulatory clearance for ZNN Bactiguard implants was obtained in January 2021 and the implants are now ready for launch in Europe and select EMEA markets.

For further information:

Read more about ZNN Bactiguard

Cecilia Edström, CEO, phone: +46 72 226 23 28

Melinda de Boer, Zimmer Biomet, phone: +41 78 706 02 37

About Bactiguard

Bactiguard is a Swedish medical device company with a mission to save lives. To achieve this mission, we develop and supply infection prevention solutions which reduce the risk of infections and the use of antibiotics. This way, we save significant costs for healthcare and the society at large.

The Bactiguard technology is based on a thin noble metal alloy coating that prevents bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation on medical devices. Bactiguard offers the technology through licence agreements and our BIP (Bactiguard Infection Protection) portfolio of products. Urinary catheters with Bactiguard's coating are market leaders in the USA and Japan through our licensing partner BD. Bactiguard's product portfolio also includes a non-alcoholic product line for wound care and disinfection. It effectively kills viruses, bacteria and fungi while being biocompatible, pH neutral and tissue friendly. The active ingredient hypochlorous acid is the same substance as the body's immune cells use in their defence against infectious organisms.

Bactiguard is in a strong expansion phase in the markets in Europe, China, India and the Middle East through our own product portfolio and by establishing licensing deals in new therapy areas. Bactiguard has about 180 employees around the world. Its headquarters and one of three production facilities are located in Stockholm, the other two in Malaysia. Bactiguard is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Read more about Bactiguard www.bactiguard.com

About Zimmer Biomet

Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, Zimmer Biomet is a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare. We design, manufacture and market orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants; and related surgical products.

We collaborate with healthcare professionals around the globe to advance the pace of innovation. Our products and solutions help treat patients suffering from disorders of, or injuries to, bones, joints or supporting soft tissues. Together with healthcare professionals, we help millions of people live better lives.

We have operations in more than 25 countries around the world and sell products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit www.zimmerbiomet.com.

