BACnet Secure Connect Reference Implementation Released

ATLANTA, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BACnet International has announced the first BETA release of the BACnet Secure Connect (BACnet/SC) reference implementation. BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities.

The BACnet/SC Interoperability Acceleration Program was launched by BACnet International in January 2020 to provide building automation system (BAS) suppliers with the knowledge and skills necessary to incorporate BACnet/SC in their products and solutions. The program provides a fast track to developing in-house technical knowledge through an online forum and series of webinars, along with assistance with device development through access to a reference implementation for in-house interoperability testing, multi-vendor BACnet/SC testing to assure device interoperability, and an early license to use the reference implementation or create derivatives for use in products.

This BETA release of the reference implementation will be provided to participants in the BACnet/SC Interoperability Acceleration Program. It was developed by Dave Robin, a global expert on the BACnet protocol and on BACnet/SC. The reference implementation includes a set of capabilities and scripts that enable manufacturers to rapidly develop and test their own BACnet/SC implementations. The reference implementation and associated scripts are being released for Windows, Mac and Linux platforms.

"We are proud to be able to assist BACnet manufactures in ramping up their technical knowledge and capabilities faster through education and tools," stated Andy McMillan, president and managing director of BACnet International. "The reference implementation fast tracks in-house development allowing manufacturers to bring BACnet/SC to market quicker thereby improving the security of available products."

The BACnet Secure Connect Interoperability Acceleration Program is managed by BACnet International and companies can still register to access past and future webinars and the reference implementation. It is designed for BACnet product suppliers but is also open to educational institutions with expertise in the BACnet protocol.

To register, or for more information on the program, visit bacnetinternational.org/secureconnect.

About BACnet International

BACnet International is an industry association that facilitates the successful use of the BACnet protocol in building automation and control systems through interoperability testing, educational programs and promotional activities. BACnet International oversees operation of the BACnet Testing Laboratories (BTL) and maintains a global listing of tested products. The BACnet standard was developed by the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and has been made publicly available so that manufacturers can create interoperable systems of products. BACnet International complements the work of the ASHRAE standards committee and BACnet-related interest groups around the world. BACnet International members include building owners, consulting engineers and facility managers, as well as companies involved in the design, manufacture, installation, commission and maintenance of control equipment that uses BACnet for communication. For more information, please visit bacnetinternational.org.



SOURCE BACnet International