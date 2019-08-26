Background Screening Firm, Cisive, Named a Top 10 RegTech Solution Provider by Banking CIO

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cisive, a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions, today announced it was named to Banking CIO's Top 10 RegTech Solution Providers for 2019. This annual listing recognizes the 10 companies that are at the forefront of providing RegTech solutions and transforming businesses. Cisive's suite of solutions address the complex challenges and program needs of large enterprises in the financial services, transportation, and telecom/media markets, among others.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leading regtech provider, especially in the financial space, where we have a large presence of Fortune 1000 clients," said Jim Owens, Cisive's President and CEO. "Cisive's commitment to providing unparalleled insight and the most accurate information ensures that our clients overcome employment background check challenges and bring the most qualified candidates on board."

As Banking CIO explains, Cisive aims to mitigate risk for banking and financial institutions, by empowering clients with actionable intelligence and clarity throughout the hiring process. The uniqueness of Cisive's pre-employment screening services stems from their focus on truthful reporting, legal compliance and integrity of source material. The company draws on its rich experience and expertise to offer the right solutions to banks and other financial services institutions.

About Cisive

Cisive is a global provider of compliance-driven human capital management and risk management solutions. The company's core onboarding and pre-employment background screening offering provides clients with a streamlined, high quality, and regulatory compliant solution. Comprehensive services include background screening, vendor/contractor screening, executive screening, drug testing, fingerprinting, paperless onboarding and electronic Form I-9/E-Verify solutions.

Cisive is accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) and was named for the second consecutive year by HRO Today to the 2018 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction rankings of Top Pre-Employment Screening Providers. Cisive caters to the complex challenges and program needs of large enterprises, and their dedicated, in-country account management teams uphold a strong commitment to customer satisfaction. The company serves clients in financial services, transportation, telecom/media, utilities and the home services end-markets, among others, and offers transportation clients a comprehensive, industry-focused solution through its Driver iQ brand. For additional information, please visit http://www.cisive.com.

