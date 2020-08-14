+++ Der Kryptomarkt bleibt in Bewegung. Bitcoin +4% in 7 Tagen. Jetzt handeln. +++ -w-
14.08.2020 14:42:00

Back to the Races with Rembrandt Charms

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your engines! The 104th Indy 500 is set to run on Sunday, August 23 and Rembrandt Charms is sponsoring team DragonSpeed USA, car 81, piloted by driver Ben Hanley.

"We are excited to continue our NTT IndyCar sponsorship with the DragonSpeed team for the Indy 500, arguably one of the greatest auto races in the World. In 2019, we witnessed DragonSpeed, one of the smallest teams in the NTT IndyCar paddock, disrupt the series and the iconic race by sending the factory McLaren team packing during qualifying. Despite operating on a budget less than McLaren's hospitality budget for the event, DragonSpeed proved to be competitive until they suffered a mechanical failure during the race," states Eric Lux, Vice President, Rembrandt Charms. "This team's hard work and dedication has led them to remarkable achievements over the years, and we look forward to cheering them on this month."

During the event's long history, the race has only been canceled six times, all during World Wars I and II. This year's race is unprecedented as there will be no fans allowed at Indianapolis Motor Speedway due to Covid-19 restrictions. Nevertheless, excitement is running high among race fans as they prepare to watch the event live on national television.

"Even though things are a little different this year, Rembrandt Charms continues to adapt and one way we have adapted is by significantly increasing our consumer advertising to bring more charm collectors to our retail jewelers," states Jeanne Dunkle, Vice President of Marketing, Rembrandt Charms. "Our NTT IndyCar sponsorship is a great boost to our consumer advertising, getting our name out in front of millions and broadening our consumer base. This will ultimately lead to increased business for our retailers."

Rembrandt Charms has a long-standing relationship with Team DragonSpeed, including two consecutive years of sponsorship during the 2019 and 2020 NTT IndyCar racing seasons. Eric Lux, Vice President, Rembrandt Charms, raced to victory with DragonSpeed team principal, Elton Julian, to win the 2011 IMSA LMPC Championship. In 2015, Eric raced with the team again, helping Mercedes-Benz secure its first Championship in North America.

For a complete race schedule please visit: https://www.indystar.com/story/news/history/retroindy/2020/03/26/indy-500-delayed-6-times-race-didnt-run/2916786001/

Rembrandt Charms is a family-owned company that has been designing and manufacturing charms and charm bracelets for over 50 years.  Only Rembrandt Charms offers thousands of charms in such a wide range of precious metals, including Sterling Silver, Gold Plate, 10 and 14 Karat Yellow Gold, and 14 Karat White Gold.  All Sterling Silver merchandise is Rhodium Plated to prevent tarnishing.

All Rembrandt Charms merchandise is manufactured in Canada or the United States and is covered by our Lifetime Warranty, reflecting the craftsmanship, dedication and commitment of our entire staff. The Rembrandt Charms collection is available exclusively through authorized retail jewelers.

CONTACT:    
Susan Wojcik
Marketing Manager
Rembrandt Charms
800-828-7840
245384@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/back-to-the-races-with-rembrandt-charms-301112367.html

SOURCE Rembrandt Charms

