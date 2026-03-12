Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
12.03.2026 08:45:37

Bachem FY25 Earnings Rise; Proposes Dividend Increase; Guides FY26

(RTTNews) - Bachem Holding AG (BCHMY, BCHMF), a Swiss biotechnology company, on Thursday reported higher full-year 2025 net income compared with the previous year, proposed a dividend increase, and projected strong sales growth, an improved margin outlook, and higher capital expenditure for 2026.

For the full year 2025, net income increased to 148.79 million Swiss Franc from 120.25 million Swiss Franc in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 1.98 Swiss Franc versus 1.60 Swiss Franc last year.

EBITDA rose to 214.7 million Swiss Franc from 176.3 million Swiss Franc in the previous year.

Operating income or EBIT surged to 167.30 million Swiss Franc from 133.05 million Swiss Franc in the prior year.

Net sales increased to 695.07 million Swiss Franc from 605.26 million Swiss Franc in the previous year.

Further, the board proposed raising the dividend by 0.05 Swiss Franc to 0.90 Swiss Franc per share, subject to approval at the April 2026 annual general meeting.

Looking ahead, the company expects full-year 2026 sales growth of 35% to 45% in local currencies, with the EBITDA margin projected in the low-30% range, and capital expenditure planned at more than CHF 400 million for the year.

On Wednesday, Bachem Holding AG closed trading, 0.72% lesser at CHF 54.95 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

