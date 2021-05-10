Bacchus Capital Establishes North American Investment Banking Operations

- Steven Latimer, former President of Jefferies Securities Inc. (Canada) and Head of Canadian Investment Banking, to join Bacchus Capital as Managing Director and Head of North America

LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bacchus Capital is pleased to announce that Steven Latimer has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Bacchus Capital's presence in the Americas. Steven will be based in Toronto and will focus on providing Bacchus Capital's new and existing clients with on-the-ground strategic, financial and tactical investment banking support, and advancing Bacchus Capital's Venture business in the region. He will work closely with Karr McCurdy, who is a member of the Bacchus Capital Senior Advisory Board, based in Denver, and with the Investment Banking team in the UK and globally.

Steven is an experienced global investment banker with an extensive career leading complex advisory and financing transactions, and has many longstanding, trusted client relationships, particularly in the natural resources sector. Most recently, Steven was President of Jefferies Securities, Inc. (Canada), Managing Director and Head of the firm's Canadian Investment Banking business.

Peter Bacchus, Chairman and Chief Executive of Bacchus Capital, commented:

"We are excited to have Steven join our team. With over 30 years of global investment banking experience, Steven will enable us to expand our presence and industrial expertise across several verticals in the mining sector, including precious metals, base metals, uranium, iron ore and, importantly, within the growing battery metals sector, including lithium and cobalt.

Bacchus Capital is focused on providing truly differentiated solutions for our clients, particularly in the context of highly strategic M&A, takeover or defence situations or moments of tactical or financial stress, and on delivering value-added results. Steven has an unrivalled track record of providing high quality tactical and financial advice, in Canada and globally, and we are delighted to have him join us."

Steven Latimer, Managing Director and Head of North America, said:

"Bacchus Capital has quickly established an outstanding reputation for providing clients with innovative, and dedicated support since it was founded, often in complex, high stakes transactions. It has a firm foundation from which to build internationally, and I look forward to joining the team and leading the firm's growth in the North American markets."

Steven received his Honours Business Administration Degree from The University of Western Ontario, completed his MBA at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and is a CFA charterholder. Additionally, he has been admitted into the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program (DEP), joining the Toronto DEP 96 cohort commencing in the fall of 2021.

Bacchus Capital, based in London, is an independent investment and merchant banking platform with particular expertise in public market takeover and defence, bringing together senior investment banking professionals and senior executives from industry. The firm has three distinct areas of business focus, including through its Advisory, Capital Markets and Ventures divisions. Bacchus Capital has grown to 16 employees and advisers.

Since being founded in 2017, Bacchus Capital has partnered with some of the most innovative companies within the global natural resources sector, and advised on a number of sector-defining transactions - beginning with the highly successful public takeover defence of ASX-listed battery metals technology company Lepidico against a hostile offer from Lithium Australia, and subsequently the creation and IPO on the London Stock Exchange of Yellow Cake plc, the public market uranium vehicle which served as a catalyst for renewed investor interest in the commodity. With in excess of $400 million invested, Bacchus Capital has raised more equity finance in the uranium industry than any other investment bank in recent times. In the last year alone, Bacchus Capital advised on three high profile M&A transactions in the gold sector (advising Golden Star Resources on the Sale of the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine in Ghana, Titan Minerals on its successful contested public takeover of Canadian listed Core Gold, and Nordgold on its proposed $500 million takeover of ASX listed Cardinal Resources). Bacchus Capital Ventures has also developed a portfolio of investments in some of the most exciting growth companies in the natural resource sector, particularly in battery metals and critical minerals.

For more information, contact:

Peter Bacchus

Chairman and Chief Executive

6 Adam Street, London WC2N 6AD UK

peter.bacchus@bacchuscapital.co.uk

Tel: 44 (0) 203 848 1640

Peter Ogden, Powerscourt (07793 858 211)