SMI 11’141 -0.3%  SPI 14’330 -0.2%  Dow 34’778 0.7%  DAX 15’376 -0.2%  Euro 1.0950 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’022 -0.3%  Gold 1’836 -0.3%  Bitcoin 52’656 0.4%  Dollar 0.8998 -0.2%  Öl 68.7 0.7% 
10.05.2021 10:42:00

Bacchus Capital Establishes North American Investment Banking Operations

LONDON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bacchus Capital is pleased to announce that Steven Latimer has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Bacchus Capital's presence in the Americas. Steven will be based in Toronto and will focus on providing Bacchus Capital's new and existing clients with on-the-ground strategic, financial and tactical investment banking support, and advancing Bacchus Capital's Venture business in the region. He will work closely with Karr McCurdy, who is a member of the Bacchus Capital Senior Advisory Board, based in Denver, and with the Investment Banking team in the UK and globally.

Steven is an experienced global investment banker with an extensive career leading complex advisory and financing transactions, and has many longstanding, trusted client relationships, particularly in the natural resources sector. Most recently, Steven was President of Jefferies Securities, Inc. (Canada), Managing Director and Head of the firm's Canadian Investment Banking business.

Peter Bacchus, Chairman and Chief Executive of Bacchus Capital, commented:

"We are excited to have Steven join our team. With over 30 years of global investment banking experience, Steven will enable us to expand our presence and industrial expertise across several verticals in the mining sector, including precious metals, base metals, uranium, iron ore and, importantly, within the growing battery metals sector, including lithium and cobalt.

Bacchus Capital is focused on providing truly differentiated solutions for our clients, particularly in the context of highly strategic M&A, takeover or defence situations or moments of tactical or financial stress, and on delivering value-added results. Steven has an unrivalled track record of providing high quality tactical and financial advice, in Canada and globally, and we are delighted to have him join us."

Steven Latimer, Managing Director and Head of North America, said:

"Bacchus Capital has quickly established an outstanding reputation for providing clients with innovative, and dedicated support since it was founded, often in complex, high stakes transactions. It has a firm foundation from which to build internationally, and I look forward to joining the team and leading the firm's growth in the North American markets."

Steven received his Honours Business Administration Degree from The University of Western Ontario, completed his MBA at the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and is a CFA charterholder. Additionally, he has been admitted into the ICD-Rotman Directors Education Program (DEP), joining the Toronto DEP 96 cohort commencing in the fall of 2021.

Bacchus Capital, based in London, is an independent investment and merchant banking platform with particular expertise in public market takeover and defence, bringing together senior investment banking professionals and senior executives from industry. The firm has three distinct areas of business focus, including through its Advisory, Capital Markets and Ventures divisions. Bacchus Capital has grown to 16 employees and advisers.

Since being founded in 2017, Bacchus Capital has partnered with some of the most innovative companies within the global natural resources sector, and advised on a number of sector-defining transactions - beginning with the highly successful public takeover defence of ASX-listed battery metals technology company Lepidico against a hostile offer from Lithium Australia, and subsequently the creation and IPO on the London Stock Exchange of Yellow Cake plc, the public market uranium vehicle which served as a catalyst for renewed investor interest in the commodity. With in excess of $400 million invested, Bacchus Capital has raised more equity finance in the uranium industry than any other investment bank in recent times. In the last year alone, Bacchus Capital advised on three high profile M&A transactions in the gold sector (advising Golden Star Resources on the Sale of the Bogoso-Prestea Gold Mine in Ghana, Titan Minerals on its successful contested public takeover of Canadian listed Core Gold, and Nordgold on its proposed $500 million takeover of ASX listed Cardinal Resources). Bacchus Capital Ventures has also developed a portfolio of investments in some of the most exciting growth companies in the natural resource sector, particularly in battery metals and critical minerals.

For more information, contact:

Peter Bacchus
Chairman and Chief Executive
6 Adam Street, London WC2N 6AD UK
peter.bacchus@bacchuscapital.co.uk
Tel: 44 (0) 203 848 1640

Peter Ogden, Powerscourt (07793 858 211)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bacchus-capital-establishes-north-american-investment-banking-operations-301287336.html

SOURCE Bacchus Capital Advisers

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

10:05 SMI nimmt neuen Anlauf
09:31 Marktüberblick: adidas sprintet davon
06:02 Daily Markets: SMI – Nächster Angriff auf Rekordhoch? / Visa – Korrektur dürfte sich ausweiten
07.05.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
07.05.21 Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
04.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
mehr

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments

Worin bestehen die Chancen und das Potential von aktiv verwalteten Krypto-Anlagen? Heute zu Gast ist Dr. Mattia L. Rattaggi – Verwaltungsratspräsident der FiCAS AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke warum eine aktive Verwaltung im jetzigen Krypto-Umfeld für Anlegerinnen und Anleger eine wichtige Rolle spielt. Ob die Schweiz, weiterhin ihre Pionierrolle als Krypto-Nation halten kann und warum man nicht den Fehler begehen sollte von Bitcoin & Co zu sprechen, darüber berichtet Dr. Mattia Rattaggi weiter.

Krypto-Talk: Auf dem Weg zu aktiv gemanagten Krypto-Investments | BX Swiss TV

Implenia am 05.05.2021

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Cardano-CEO: Das ist der Vorteil vom Cardano-Netzwerk gegenüber Bitcoin
Darum findet Buffett-Vize Charlie Munger den Bitcoin "ekelhaft"
EU-Vertrag mit AstraZeneca wird nicht verlängert
Fokus auf US-Tech-Werte: DNB kauft bei Apple und Tesla zu - und China-Aktien werden aus Depot geworfen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Zuger Kantonalbank: Generalversammlung stimmt allen Anträgen zu
SMI leichter -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Rohstoffexperte kritisiert zu niedrigen Goldpreis: Das wäre der eigentliche Realpreis
So bewegen sich Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co. heute
Orascom-Aktie legt zu: Orascom DH dank Immobilien mit schwungvollem Jahresstart in Ägypten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit