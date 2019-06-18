Babyscripts Welcomes New Member Molly Coye to Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Babyscripts, the leading virtual care platform for managing obstetrics, today announced that Molly Coye, Executive in Residence at AVIA and Executive Sponsor for the Medicaid Transformation Project, is joining the Babyscripts Advisory Board. In this role, Coye will advise Babyscripts on disruptive technologies and business models in healthcare.

An elected member of the National Academy of Medicine (formerly the Institute of Medicine) and a member of the board of Ginger, the leader in on-demand behavioral health support, Ms. Coye joins Babyscripts with more than three decades of experience in the healthcare space, specifically in the field of emerging technologies.

"Babyscripts is on a mission to transform the maternity journey through technology, to directly impact the health and wellbeing of mothers everywhere," says Juan Pablo Segura, Co-founder and President at Babyscripts. "We can't do it alone, and we've recognized very early on that we need experts guiding us along every part of the way of care transformation. Molly has transformed major organizations' way of thinking, from the government to large providers and health insurance companies. She will be a crucial part of our vision for precision prenatal care."

"Babyscripts has truly differentiated themselves in the field of digital health, tackling and overcoming real challenges in the pregnancy space," said Molly Coye. "They are uniquely positioned to serve both health plans and delivery systems — often in partnership — and I am excited to be working with a company that has the right attitude and team for true innovation, to make a real impact on outcomes."

Most recently, Coye served on the board of directors at Aetna, Inc., and has chaired the boards of PATH and the American Public Health Association, and served on the boards of the American Hospital Association, the American Telemedicine Association, ACCESS Health International, Big White Wall, Cholestech, The California Endowment, and the China Medical Board. Previously, she served as the Chief Innovation Officer for UCLA Health. She founded and was CEO of HealthTech, a non-profit education and research organization that became the premier forecasting organization for emerging technologies in health care. A respected leader in public health, she served as Commissioner of Health for the State of New Jersey, Director of the California State Department of Health Services, and Head of the Division of Public Health Practice at the Johns Hopkins School of Hygiene and Public Health.

