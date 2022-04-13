Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’379 0.0%  SPI 15’835 0.0%  Dow 34’565 1.0%  DAX 14’076 -0.3%  Euro 1.0177 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’828 -0.1%  Gold 1’979 0.6%  Bitcoin 38’489 2.7%  Dollar 0.9344 0.0%  Öl 108.8 3.7% 
1 Aktie gratis

14.04.2022 00:59:00

BabyLiveAdvice partners with the National Black Doula Association to provide virtual telehealth support to minority BIPOC mothers of Georgia from pregnancy to infancy

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Minority Health Month and Black Maternal Health Week, BabyLiveAdvice (BLA) is proud to announce the completion of an important maternal telehealth project that will soon be launching its second phase, both bringing free virtual telehealth support to minority mothers during pregnancy and postpartum.

BabyLiveAdvice provides virtual telehealth support to minority pregnant women in Georgia & Chicago

Last year, BLA received a large grant to support inner-city minority mothers in Chicago, Illinois, in partnership with local Federally Qualified Health Centers. The project expanded to the state of Georgia, with the help of Johnson & Johnson and in partnership with local community physicians. The project enabled BLA to provide 175 Black and Hispanic mothers with free access to culturally competent virtual care, unbiased advice, support, and group education from BLA's team of Maternal-Infant experts, such as nurses, doulas, lactation consultants and mental health providers in the mothers' language and at their home. This, first of its kind, maternity telehealth demonstration project provided the much-needed evidence that telehealth has immense potential to bridge the gap in access to care, by connecting isolated people, particularly minorities, with health practitioners, and reducing the need for transportation to receive care.

"I never felt that anyone cared about me or my baby," said Letisha R, a South Chicago mom who participated in the project for 15 months. "I could live or die, and no one will care, until I met LaTanya my nurse on BLA. She was there when I needed her throughout my pregnancy and after Shetty was born, talking to her made me trust again that someone cared about us and that we will be all right."

Full data from this project will be available later this year, but early findings show that 78% of the Black and Hispanic mothers were able to adopt and utilize telehealth with high patient satisfaction and low attrition rates. The project also improved the doctor-patient interactions, with a 48% reduction in no-show rates to scheduled medical appointments, and improved overall pregnancy outcomes for the participating mothers.

The success of the initial project has led to approval of a second phase, which will enable BLA to support six hundred Black mothers in the state of Georgia. For this second phase, BabyLiveAdvice is immensely and especially excited to be partnering with the National Black Doulas Association®, whose doulas will serve as a critical part of the BLA provider team, to bring virtual support to Black (BIPOC) birthing families in the State of Georgia, for no cost.

Black mothers face the highest maternal mortality and morbidity rates in the United States. BLA, and the National Black Doulas Association® are both committed to serving these mothers, and their families, in a meaningful way, to improve the birthing experience and help reduce mortality and morbidity rates in their community. Through this project, Black mothers, birthing people, and parents will be able to connect with doulas, midwifes, nutritionists, diabetic educators, lactation consultants, nurse practitioners and nurses to receive free, one-on-one virtual support as well as educational group classes, from preconception to 6 months postpartum.

The next phase of the project will support further evidence around adoption and utilization of telehealth among the urban and rural underserved BIPOC communities in the state with the highest Black maternal mortality rates. BLA is extremely excited to join with theNational Black Doulas Association® and continue its mission helping mothers, birthing people, and parents, especially those most in need.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/babyliveadvice-partners-with-the-national-black-doula-association-to-provide-virtual-telehealth-support-to-minority-bipoc-mothers-of-georgia-from-pregnancy-to-infancy-301525406.html

SOURCE Baby Live Advice

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Wie hat sich der Markt der Strukturierten Produkte seit Jahresbeginn entwickelt?

Die Umsätze bei den Strukturierten Produkten sind im ersten Quartal zurückgegangen, obwohl sich die Volatilität an den Märkten erhöht hat. Diese Entwicklung war nicht unbedingt zu erwarten. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, berichtet Serge Nussbaumer, wie Derivate zurzeit abschneiden. Weiter wirft er einen Blick auf Partizipationsprodukte. Desweitern spricht Serge Nussbaumer über die Swiss Derivative Awards 2022 und berichtet, welche spannende und innovative Ansätze dort ausgezeichnet wurden.

Serge Nussbaumer: Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13.04.22 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
13.04.22 Novartis stellt Zulassungsantrag für Mittel gegen Krebs – Aktie im Höhenflug
13.04.22 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 13.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS BRCs
13.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Kraft Heinz Co
13.04.22 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Bank und Commerzbank unter Druck
13.04.22 SMI geht die Puste aus
08.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 17.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
07.04.22 Serge Nussbaumer: Hohe Volatilität – Können Anleger profitieren? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’839.99 19.00 SMIUBU
Short 13’113.01 13.42 SSMDQU
Short 13’659.24 8.37 SSMFBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’378.68 13.04.2022 17:31:56
Long 11’741.74 16.58 PSSMCU
Long 11’500.25 12.54 PSSMDU
Long 10’909.05 7.87 OSSM3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Barry Callebaut-Aktie nach Halbjahreszahlen deutlich unter Druck - Fabrikschliessung in Moreton diskutiert
Zinsen, Inflation und Ukraine-Krieg: Dow geht stärker aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst fast unverändert -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztendlich uneinheitlich
Börsenkenner Cramer erklärt, wann Investoren FAANG-Aktien wie Netflix, Amazon und Alphabet kaufen sollten
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Swiss Re-Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträge zu - Cordioli zur Group Finance Director ernannt - Präsident Ermotti bestätigt
Twitter-Aktie schliesst höher: Vorwurf des Wertpapierbetrugs: Twitter-Aktionär startet Sammelklage gegen Elon Musk
Mitten im Produktionshochlauf: Tesla-Kunden beschweren sich über Qualität der Fahrzeuge aus Berliner Werk
Höhere Inflationsrate und rückläufige US-Renditen: Goldpreis legt zu
Nestlé-Aktie fester: Nestlé mit Mehrheit an Gewürzhändler Ankerkraut - Durchsuchung von französischer Nestlé-Zentrale
Credit Suisse-Aktie schwächer: CS hat weitere Versicherungsansprüche wegen Greensill-Fonds geltend gemacht
JPMorgan-Aktie schlussendlich tiefer: Grossbank erleidet Gewinneinbruch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsen, Inflation und Ukraine-Krieg: Dow geht stärker aus dem Handel -- SMI schliesst fast unverändert -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Börsen in Asien letztendlich uneinheitlich

Der amerikanische Leitindex notierte am Mittwoch nach einem etwas tieferen Start stärker. Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab im Tagesverlauf nach und zeigte sich schlussendlich an der Nulllinie. Der DAX schloss mit negativem Vorzeichen. In Asien präsentierten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit