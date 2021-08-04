Baby Monitors Market: Sales Growth is Expected to be Worth $226.59 Million by 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The baby monitors market has the potential to grow by USD 226.59 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.23%.

The rising demand from developing countries is notably driving the baby monitors market growth, although factors such as risks associated with sensors and signals of smart baby monitors may impede market growth. This baby monitors market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends and challenges that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Major Five Baby Monitors Market Companies:

Angelcare Monitor Inc.

Arlo Technologies Inc.

Dorel Industries Inc.

Foscam Inc.

Hisense International Co. Ltd.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

