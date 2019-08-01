01.08.2019 19:35:00

Babson Offers Two-Day Innovation Program For Companies

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Babson Executive Education is launching a new open enrollment program as part of its capability in helping companies drive growth and innovation.

The two-day overview -- Building A Capability For Breakthrough Innovation -- at Babson in October shows innovation leaders, innovation managers and their teams and organizational leaders how to build a capability for breakthrough innovation at a company.

It is based on Babson Entrepreneurship Professor and Entrepreneurship Division Chair Andrew Corbett and Babson Professor of Innovation Management Gina O'Connor's research and their books Grabbing Lightning: Building a Capability for Breakthrough Innovation and Beyond the Champion: Institutionalizing Innovation Through People.

Learn Essential Skills

  • Discover the necessary elements of a management system for strategic innovation and the three fundamental innovation capabilities: Discovery, Incubation, and Acceleration.
  • Understand the importance of articulating domains of strategic intent and its differences from setting current strategy. Test yours out in a safe environment.
  • Learn the key patterns of evolving and developing an innovation function, identify the current stage of maturity of your company's innovation management system, diagnose the challenges facing you at this time, and prepare a plan for addressing those challenges.

Topics Include:

  • Priming your company for strategic innovation with an entrepreneurial mindset.
  • Crafting the description of your company's areas of strategic intent.
  • Assessing the degree of maturity of your company's innovation management system. Get an idea of its strengths and gaps to help identify priority areas for improvement.
  • Understanding the innovation roles needed for breakthrough innovation.
  • Learning how to evolve your company's strategic innovation capability from the moment you start the initiative to the following several years. Identify red flags and land mines to avoid.
  • Developing an action plan for how to start an innovation function at your company.

After this program, groups from companies can work with Babson Executive Education to further learn how to apply these strategies and frameworks to generate breakthrough innovation in order to help grow companies for the long-term.

To be held at Babson Executive Conference Center, Wellesley MA. Learn more about the program and registration details at www.babson.edu/bee/innovation.

About Babson Executive Education:

At Babson Executive Education, we help drive growth and innovation at organizations around the world by developing entrepreneurial leaders who advance organizations through change and disruption. We focus on developing an entrepreneurial mindset that engages all levels of an organization to create continuous innovation and new revenue opportunities. We emphasize agile and strategic thinking to take action. We pair practical knowledge with a make-it-happen mentality. Learning from highly-regarded faculty with relevant experience and research, participants leave our programs immediately prepared to address challenges and identify opportunities. Globally, participants in our programs make a positive economic and social impact for their companies and communities.

About Babson College

Babson College is the educator, convener, and thought leader of Entrepreneurship of All Kinds(r). The top-ranked college for entrepreneurship education, Babson is a dynamic living and learning laboratory where students, faculty, and staff work together to address the real-world problems of business and society. We prepare the entrepreneurial leaders our world needs most: those with strong functional knowledge and the skills and vision to navigate change, accommodate ambiguity, surmount complexity, and motivate teams in a common purpose to make a difference in the world, and have an impact on organizations of all sizes and types. As we have for nearly a half-century, Babson continues to advance Entrepreneurial Thought & Action(r) as the most positive force on the planet for generating sustainable economic and social value.

Media Contacts: Michael Chmura
Public Relations Director
mchmura@babson.edu

This news release was issued on behalf of Newswise. For more information, visit http://www.newswise.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/babson-offers-two-day-innovation-program-for-companies-300895113.html

SOURCE Babson College

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:03
Fed-Zinsentscheidung setzt Gold unter Druck
10:09
Vontobel: derimail - Alternativen zu negativ verzinslichen Anleihen
31.07.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (62.5%) auf Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc - Class A, Microsoft
31.07.19
Die Nervosität nimmt zu
31.07.19
Weekly-Hits: DAX™ & SMI™-Schwergewichte
29.07.19
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?
22.07.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

26.07.19
Schroders: Multi-Asset-Views Ausgabe 6/2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Nestlé nach Zahlen: Was geht jetzt noch?

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2-Jahres-Tief: Weshalb der Euro zum Franken sinkt
Hat sich Tesla verzockt? Für diese Wasserstoff-Aktien könnte es hoch hinaus gehen
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken stabil
SNB-Aktie gibt Gewinne wieder ab: Schweizer Nationalbank erzielt Gewinn in der ersten Jahreshälfte
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins und beendet Bilanzverkleinerung vorfristig
Shell-Aktie sinkt kräftig: Shell verzeichnet wegen niedrigerer Öl- und Gaspreise Gewinneinbruch
Nach Fed-Entscheidung: Wall Street mit Verlusten -- SMI zum Handelsende höher -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Credit Suisse steigert Gewinn im zweiten Quartal kräftig - CS-Aktie steigt kräftig
Juli 2019: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Bei diesen Aktien könnte der ETF-Boom eine Blase auslösen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI im Feiertag -- DAX geht höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen tiefer
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt pausierte der Handel feiertagsbedingt. Der DAX legte letztlich etwas zu. Die Wall Street stabilisiert sich vom Vortag. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen erneut rote Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB