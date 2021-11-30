SMI 12’221 0.2%  SPI 15’633 0.2%  Dow 35’136 0.7%  DAX 15’281 0.2%  Euro 1.0422 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’110 0.5%  Gold 1’785 -0.5%  Bitcoin 53’666 1.6%  Dollar 0.9228 -0.1%  Öl 73.5 0.8% 

30.11.2021 01:00:00

Babilon-Mobile Selects Baicells to be the Primary 4G and 5G Base Station Provider to Build a Full Mobile Network in Tajikistan

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baicells, a leading global manufacturer of LTE and 5G wireless connectivity solutions, announced  it signed a deal with Babilon-Mobile, one of the largest mobile operators in Tajikistan, to provide the mobile operator with hundreds of 4G and 5G base stations to the cities of Dushanbe, Khujand, and others. Babilon-Mobile plans on having hundreds of base stations deployed within the next three months. 

Baicells is a leading manufacturer of LTE and 5G fixed-wireless hardware solutions. (PRNewsfoto/Baicells Technologies)

"Baicells can help us to build a highly qualified LTE network with sustainable long-term support structure."

In Tajikistan, the mobile market is seeing an accelerated shift to mobile broadband. This mobile deployment by Babilon-Mobile will open the door for more communities in Tajikistan to access 4G connectivity and continue developing their wireless infrastructure to enable 5G in the future.

Babilon-Mobile selected Baicells innovative products for this deployment due to the disruptive price, large support team, and the ability to transition to 5G. Baicells boasts some of the most cost-effective base stations in the world, driving down the Total Cost of Ownership up to 40-50% when compared to traditional solutions, and will increase Babilon-Mobile's return on investment. Baicells is supplying a large team to support Babilon-Mobile network rollout and increase the speed of installation for the deployment. The base stations provided by Baicells will come fully equipped with the ability for Babilon-Mobile to upgrade the network to 5G in the nearby future, protecting the mobile company's investment. 

"Baicells is very honored and pleased to be selected by Babilon-Mobile to build the whole 4G network and the 5G in the near future," said Mr. Bai Wei, General Manager of Baicells International Business.  "We believe Baicells innovative solution can help our valued customer and partner to build a flagship network in Tajikistan."

Mr. Firdavs F., Director of Babilon-Mobile commented, "We believe that Baicells can help us to build a highly qualified LTE network with sustainable long-term support structure."

About Baicells

Baicells is an international company, providing disruptively priced and technically innovative 4G LTE and 5G NR Access Solutions that connect more than 50 countries.

About Babilon-Mobile

Babilon-Mobile is a mobile operator of Tajikistan, since January 1, 2003. Providing a full range of modern services to the subscriber.

CONTACT: Max Hahn, max.hahn@na.baicells.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/babilon-mobile-selects-baicells-to-be-the-primary-4g-and-5g-base-station-provider-to-build-a-full-mobile-network-in-tajikistan-301433168.html

SOURCE Baicells Technologies

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Tanken, so teuer wie nie – können Anleger dennoch profitieren? 

Die DWS ist ein Asset Manager mit 65-jähriger Geschichte und einer der grössten ETF Anbieter in Europa. Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Gilles Boitel, Head of passive Sales in der Schweiz. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, analysiert er die Preisentwicklung auf dem Energiemarkt und was dazu geführt hat. Wie sich dies auf die Finanzmärkte ausgewirkt hat und worauf Anleger achten sollten, erklärt Gilles Boitel weiter.

Gilles Boitel: Tanken, so teuer wie nie – können Anleger dennoch profitieren? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
29.11.21 Emsige Betriebsamkeit an den Märkten
29.11.21 VW angelt sich Apple-Techniker
29.11.21 Vontobel: Investment Outlook 2022: Einladung zum Livestream am Dienstag. 30. November 2021, 12.00 Uhr
29.11.21 Marktüberblick: Risk-off dank Omikron-Variante
29.11.21 SMI schlägt sich wacker
26.11.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Ford, Tesla
26.11.21 Gilles Boitel: Tanken, so teuer wie nie – können Anleger dennoch profitieren? | BX Swiss TV
25.11.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kryptowährungen sind "haram": Das könnte das Urteil nun für Muslime bedeuten
Novartis-Aktie mit Abschlägen: Novartis Onkologie-Chefin warnt vor Krebs-Pandemie
US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- Leichte Erholung nach Omikron-Schock: SMI letztlich freundlich -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen tiefer
Während Streit mit der SEC: Ripple startet Krypto-Service für Unternehmenskunden
CEO: VAT wird Umsatzziel für 2025 weit übertreffen - VAT-Aktie profitiert deutlich
Moderna-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Moderna testet Impfstoff gegen Omikron-Variante
Schweizerische Post bringt erste Krypto-Briefmarken auf den Markt
BioNTech-Aktie legt kräftig zu: BioNTech arbeitet an Impfstoff-Anpassung
Zugekauft: Wie Novartis die Roche-Milliarden anlegen will
Stadler Rail-Aktie kaum verändert: Stadler Rail kauft Bär Bahnsicherung zu - Lieferengpässe kein Thema

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit