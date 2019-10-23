BabelBark® Drives Continuity of Care When Hospice Care is Needed

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BabelBark, Inc., a pet-related software developer, unveiled during the International Association of Animal Hospice and Palliative Care (IAAHPC) conference in October how its asynchronous two-way pet journal assists veterinary care providers and pet parents when hospice care and palliative is needed. BabelBark is the first technology platform to work closely with hospice workers to ensure its pet journal could be easily updated by both medical professionals and caregivers to ensure information can be shared easily in an effort to enhance the quality of life of pets.

Sharing of medical information and overall status of a pet is critical for veterinary hospice and palliative caregivers, as it can make a big difference in the level and quality of end-of-life care.

"It is sad, but in situations where a difficult diagnosis or terminal disease is shared with a pet owner, the stress can be so overwhelming that pet owners easily forget or misunderstand medical guidance," says Dr. Mary Gardner, BabelBark advisory board member and cofounder of Lap of Love. "We need tools like BabelBark's two-way pet journal to share updates about the pet's condition and medical records, send videos of how the pet is acting, and get advice from their veterinary care team. This is a critical time-saving tool that can reduce the stress on the entire care team while aggregating all care providers' observations on one platform."

Babelbark's pet journal includes a list of medications and compliance logs, diet, nutrition, and the opportunity to record weight changes. For example, if a hospice patient visits a specialist and a new diet recommendation or medication is started, every member of their care team on the platform is notified in the pet journal. This makes the continuity of care seamless and efficient.

"The ease of the pet journaling allows for the sharing of information across providers all under one easy to use system, which will revolutionize the way hospice and palliative care providers practice medicine and share their expertise with their clients and patients," says Gardner.

For more information, a demonstration and a free trial of the BabelBark system, visit http://www.babelvet.com.

About BabelBark, Inc.

BabelBark is a unique digital platform dedicated to connecting families to the many facets of their pet's life. The integrated app and software system help pet parents better understand their dog or cat to provide them the happiest and healthiest life possible, while also helping pet businesses and veterinarians communicate directly to customers and clients. It means BabelBark can help connect the love for each pet while revolutionizing veterinary care and pet business models, giving pet parents a key tool they want — a digital and personal healthcare team. For more information, visit BabelBark, BizBark and BabelVet or email at info@babelbark.com.

SOURCE BabelBark, Inc.