SMI 13'194 -0.3%  SPI 18'261 -0.3%  Dow 49'384 0.6%  DAX 24'852 0.0%  Euro 0.9275 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'946 -0.2%  Gold 4'919 -0.4%  Bitcoin 70'674 0.1%  Dollar 1 0.2%  Öl 64.4 0.0% 
Top News
Chip-Sparte T-Head: Alibaba startet IPO-Vorbereitung ohne festen Zeitplan - So reagiert die Alibaba-Aktie
Börsengang der CSG-Aktie setzt positiven Akzent für IPO-Jahr 2026 - Auswirkungen auf die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS
BB Biotech-Aktie legt zu: Starkes Jahresergebnis ermöglicht höhere Dividende
BASF-Aktie tiefer: Gewinnrückgang fällt stärker als erwartet aus
SFS-Aktie nimmt zu: Unternehmen mit leichtem Wachstum in weiterhin schwierigem Umfeld
23.01.2026 08:51:47

Babcock Confident In Delivering On Board's FY26 Trading Expectations; Harry To Succeed David As CEO

(RTTNews) - Babcock International Group (BAB.L) issued an update on trading for the nine months of the financial year ending 31 March 2026. The Group said its performance through the third quarter has seen a continuation of the strong performance reported at the half year, with the Group delivering good organic revenue growth and underlying operating margin progression.

The Group is confident in delivering on the Board's expectations for fiscal 2026 trading, including meeting the fiscal 2026 margin target of 8%. The Group noted that, should the Indonesian Arrowhead licenses be delivered in year, this should provide upside to current expectations.

Babcock also announced the decision of David Lockwood, Group Chief Executive, to retire by the end of the calendar year. The Board has chosen Harry Holt, the current CEO of Babcock's Nuclear sector, as his successor. Harry will assume the newly created role of Deputy CEO and will join the Board in June.

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

SMI leichter -- DAX wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen höher

Während der heimische Aktienmarkt vor dem Wochenende leichte Verluste einsteckt, tendiert der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts. Am Freitag bewegen sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.

finanzen.net News

