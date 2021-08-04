SMI 12’163 -0.1%  SPI 15’630 -0.1%  Dow 35’116 0.8%  DAX 15’555 -0.1%  Euro 1.0728 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’118 0.0%  Gold 1’810 -0.1%  Bitcoin 34’642 -2.4%  Dollar 0.9042 -0.1%  Öl 72.3 -1.3% 
B2Gold Aktie [Valor: 3600792 / ISIN: CA11777Q2099]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
04.08.2021 00:59:00

B2Gold Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Conference Call and Webcast Details

B2Gold
5.22 CAD -0.19%
Kaufen Verkaufen

VANCOUVER, BC, August 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE AMERICAN: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its second quarter 2021 financial results after the North American markets close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

B2Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/B2Gold Corp.)

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 10:00 am PDT/1:00 pm EDT. You may access the call by dialing the operator at +1 (778) 383-7413 (Vancouver), +1 (416) 764-8659 (Toronto) or +1 (888) 664-6392 (toll free) prior to the scheduled start time or you may listen to the call via webcast by clicking here. A playback version will be available for two weeks after the call at +1 (416) 764-8677 (local or international) or +1 (888) 390-0541 (toll free) (passcode 215816 #).

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost, international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland and Uzbekistan.

On Behalf of B2GOLD CORP.
"Clive T. Johnson"
President & Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold, please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Ian MacLean

Katie Bromley

Vice President, Investor Relations

Manager, Investor Relations & Public Relations

+1 604-681-8371

+1 604-681-8371

imaclean@b2gold.com

kbromley@b2gold.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b2gold-second-quarter-2021-financial-results--conference-call-and-webcast-details-301347738.html

SOURCE B2Gold Corp.

﻿

Nachrichten zu B2Gold Corp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten