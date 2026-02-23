B2Gold Corp Stock Rises 6% Over Retirement Announcement Of CEO Clive Johnson

(RTTNews) - Stock of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is rising about 6 percent during Monday morning trading following the CEO Clive Johnson's retirement announcement as part of the company's leadership succession planning.

The company's shares are currently trading at $5.76 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 6.86 percent. The stock opened at $5.41 and has climbed as high as $5.80 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.53 to $5.94.

The Board of Directors has named Mike Cinnamond, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of B2Gold, to succeed Johnson as President and CEO.