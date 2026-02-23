Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'837 -0.2%  SPI 19'029 -0.4%  Dow 48'954 -1.4%  DAX 25'041 -0.9%  Euro 0.9132 0.0%  EStoxx50 6'128 -0.1%  Gold 5'197 1.8%  Bitcoin 50'821 -2.7%  Dollar 0.7734 -0.1%  Öl 72.3 0.9% 
23.02.2026 16:55:26

B2Gold Corp Stock Rises 6% Over Retirement Announcement Of CEO Clive Johnson

B2Gold
4.86 EUR 6.79%
(RTTNews) - Stock of B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is rising about 6 percent during Monday morning trading following the CEO Clive Johnson's retirement announcement as part of the company's leadership succession planning.

The company's shares are currently trading at $5.76 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 6.86 percent. The stock opened at $5.41 and has climbed as high as $5.80 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $2.53 to $5.94.

The Board of Directors has named Mike Cinnamond, Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of B2Gold, to succeed Johnson as President and CEO.