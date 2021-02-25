SMI 10’659 -0.6%  SPI 13’310 -0.6%  Dow 31’402 -1.8%  DAX 13’879 -0.7%  Euro 1.1018 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’685 -0.6%  Gold 1’770 -1.9%  Bitcoin 43’733 -2.9%  Dollar 0.9051 0.0%  Öl 67.1 -0.3% 
25.02.2021 23:44:00

B. Riley Financial Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results, Declares $3.50 Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) ("B. Riley" or the "Company") today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

B. Riley Financial logo (PRNewsFoto/B. Riley Financial, Inc.)

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Record quarterly total revenues of $410.2 million vs. $165.2 million for Q4 2019
  • Record investment banking results driven by increased activity and larger transactions
  • Net income of $170.1 million vs. $16.9 million, EPS of $6.55 vs. $0.59 per diluted share
  • Operating revenues of $270.0 million vs. $130.5 million, Operating EBITDA of $126.8 million vs. $16.4 million
  • Q4 total adjusted EBITDA of $260.5 million vs. $50.3 million

Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Record annual total revenues of $902.7 million vs. $652.1 million for FY 2019
  • Net income of $200.4 million vs. $81.3 million, EPS of $7.56 vs. $2.95 per diluted share
  • Operating revenues of $798.7 million vs. $545.6 million, Operating EBITDA of $311.7 million vs. $113.6 million
  • Annual investment gains of approximately $104 million
  • Annual total adjusted EBITDA of $406.8 million vs. $207.9 million

Bryant Riley, Chairman and Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, said: "Given the strength and performance of both our episodic and steady recurring businesses, we are increasingly confident in the earnings power of our platform. The increase in our regular quarterly dividend to $0.50 reflects the continued growth of our recurring businesses, namely our brands, advisory, and principal investments; and our special $3.00 dividend reflects the strength of our episodic businesses, including brokerage and retail liquidation. While these businesses tend to be cyclical, we believe issuing a special dividend allows us to maintain flexibility. As we continue to see extremely attractive uses for our capital, we also believe it is important to reward our shareholders with the cash flow that we generate. We feel strongly that a balanced capital allocation policy includes substantial dividends to our partners."

"Our results demonstrated increased profitability from all of our businesses, and particularly our brokerage. Investment banking delivered an impressive quarter driven not only by an acceleration in capital markets activity, but also from an increased number of larger transactions and significant retail restructuring assignments. In addition, SPAC activity contributed strong earnings, while our at-the-market (ATM) business saw another record quarter," continued Riley.

Tom Kelleher, Co-Chief Executive Officer of B. Riley Financial, added: "During the quarter, we also made further enhancements to our platform with the addition of a venture capital business, an operations management vertical, and our investment in the Justice brand. Our growth has enabled us to deliver greater value to our clients and partners and to attract talent to our platform."

"As we continue to invest in strategically scaling service offerings that complement core capabilities, our acquisition of National Holdings meaningfully enhances both steady and episodic results and further solidifies our small-cap capital markets leadership. While B. Riley's momentum has never been stronger, we will remain focused on delivering for our clients and partners as we continue to capitalize on the opportunities ahead," said Riley.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Summary


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,


December 31,

















(Dollars in thousands)


2020




2019




2020




2019


Revenues
















    Operating Revenues (2)

$

270,046



$

130,504



$

798,703



$

545,649


    Investment Gains (4)


140,160




34,733




104,018




106,463


        Total Revenues

$

410,206



$

165,237



$

902,721



$

652,112


















Adjusted EBITDA (1)
















   Operating Adjusted EBITDA (3)

$

126,787



$

16,394



$

311,673



$

113,603


   Investment Adjusted EBITDA (5)


133,699




33,875




95,145




94,282


       Total Adjusted EBITDA

$

260,486



$

50,269



$

406,818



$

207,885


For the three months ended December 31, 2020:

  • B. Riley Financial reported record quarterly total revenues of $410.2 million, up from $165.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Net income available to common shareholders totaled $170.1 million, or $6.55 per diluted share, up from $16.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for the prior-year quarter.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $260.5 million from $50.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased to $270.0 million compared to $130.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) increased to $126.8 million from $16.4 million for the prior-year quarter.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020:

  • B. Riley Financial reported record annual total revenues of $902.7 million, up from $652.1 million for 2019.
  • Net income available to common shareholders was $200.4 million, or $7.56 per diluted share, up from $81.3 million or $2.95 per diluted share for 2019.
  • Total adjusted EBITDA (1) increased to $406.8 million compared to $207.9 million for the prior-year period.
  • Operating revenues (2) increased to $798.7 million compared to $545.6 million for 2019. Operating adjusted EBITDA (3) totaled $311.7 million for the year, compared to $113.6 million for 2019.

The Company reported quarterly investment gains (4) of approximately $140 million, resulting in investment gains (4) of approximately $104 million for the year. Investment gains (4) are primarily unrealized mark-to-market valuations on strategic investments held by the Company. Gains for the year represented a sharp recovery from the markdown in the first quarter of 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, cash and investments (7) totaled approximately $1.3 billion, including cash and cash equivalents of $103.6 million. B. Riley Financial's cash and investments, (7) net of debt, totaled over $315 million at year-end.

Segment Financial Summary


Three Months Ended

December 31, 2020











(Dollars in thousands)

Capital
Markets


Auction and
Liquidation


Financial
Consulting


Principal
Investments


Brands





















    Operating Revenues (2)

$

201,065



$

15,667



$

26,480



$

21,383



$

5,451


    Investment Gains (4)


140,160




-




-




-




-


        Segment Revenue

$

341,225



$

15,667



$

26,480



$

21,383



$

5,451






















    Segment Operating Income (6)


102,503



$

7,460



$

6,873



$

7,300



$

4,054


    Investment Gains Income (5)


133,699




-




-




-




-


        Segment Income

$

236,202



$

7,460



$

6,873



$

7,300



$

4,054


For the fourth quarter of 2020:

  • Capital Markets operating revenues totaled $201.1 million with segment operating income of $102.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Record investment banking activity, profits from institutional brokerage, and wealth management contributed to strong earnings for the quarter. Investment banking benefitted from an increase in larger capital markets transactions and significant retail and consumer restructuring advisory engagements completed during the fourth quarter.
  • Auction and Liquidation quarterly results included revenues of $15.7 million and segment income of $7.5 million from B. Riley Retail Solutions (formerly known as Great American Group) retail liquidation and store closing projects.
  • Financial Consulting revenues totaled $26.5 million, up from $20.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Segment income totaled $6.9 million compared to $4.7 million for the prior-year period. Results were primarily driven by B. Riley Advisory Services bankruptcy, forensic accounting and appraisal assignments.
  • Principal Investments companies, magicJack and United Online, contributed fourth quarter revenues of $21.4 million and segment income of $7.3 million.
  • Brands generated revenues of $5.5 million related to the licensing of brand trademarks including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore ("six brands").

 


Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020











(Dollars in thousands)

Capital
Markets


Auction and
Liquidation


Financial
Consulting


Principal
Investments


Brands





















    Operating Revenues (2)

$

514,721



$

88,764



$

91,622



$

87,138



$

16,458


    Investment Gains (4)


104,018




-




-




-




-


        Segment Revenue

$

618,739



$

88,764



$

91,622



$

87,138



$

16,458






















    Segment Operating Income (6)


208,630



$

25,769



$

22,543



$

33,360



$

(1,789)


    Investment Gains Income (5)


95,145




-




-




-




-


        Segment Income (Loss)

$

303,775



$

25,769



$

22,543



$

33,360



$

(1,789)


For the full year of 2020:

  • Capital Markets operating revenues increased to $514.7 million with segment operating income of $208.6 million, compared to operating revenues of $341.9 million and segment operating income of $77.4 million in 2019.
  • Auction and Liquidation generated annual revenues of $88.8 million and segment income of $25.8 million related to retail liquidation and store closing projects completed during 2020.
  • Financial Consulting annual revenues increased to $91.6 million from $76.3 million in 2019. Segment income increased to $22.5 million, up from $17.8 million for the prior-year period.
  • Principal Investments companies continued to outperform initial investment estimates and provide steady cash flow for the B. Riley platform. For the full year, magicJack and United Online contributed revenues of $87.1 million and segment income of $33.4 million.
  • Brands contributed licensing revenues of $16.5 million for 2020. The Brands segment was established in October 2019.

The Company has presented information related to its operating results and investments to provide investors with additional metrics regarding its performance and overall results of operations. Additional information related to operating and investment results can be found in a Financial Supplement on the Company's investor relations website.

Segment Reclassification
The Company has realigned its segment reporting structure to reflect certain organizational changes. In conjunction with the new reporting structure, the Company recast its segment presentation. Valuation and Appraisal are reported in the Financial Consulting segment. Bankruptcy, forensic accounting, and real estate results that were previously reported in the Capital Markets segment are now reported as part of the Financial Consulting segment.

Declaration of Common Stock Dividend
A total fourth quarter dividend of $3.50 per share will be paid to common stockholders of record as of March 10, 2021 on or about March 24, 2021. The Company has increased its regular quarterly dividend to $0.50 per share from the previous $0.375 regular dividend and has declared a special quarterly dividend of $3.00 per share. B. Riley Financial intends to continue to review its dividend policy to align with its business outlook. Upon payment of the fourth quarter dividend, the Company will have returned a total of $4.475 per share in common dividends related to its fiscal 2020 earnings.

Conference Call Details
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results followed by a question and answer period today, February 25, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time). Investors may access the live broadcast and archived recording at https://ir.brileyfin.com/events-and-presentations.

Date:

Thursday, February 25, 2021

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll Free:

1-855-327-6838

International:

1-604-235-2082



Replay Dial-In (expires on Thursday, March 4, 2021)

Toll Free:

1-844-512-2921

International:

1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin:

10013068

For more information, visit B. Riley Financial's investor relations website at ir.brileyfin.com.

About B. Riley Financial
B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) provides collaborative financial services solutions tailored to fit the capital raising, business, operational, and financial advisory needs of its clients and partners. B. Riley operates through several subsidiaries that offer a diverse range of complementary end-to-end capabilities spanning investment banking and institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction and liquidation services. Certain registered affiliates of B. Riley originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. B. Riley also makes proprietary investments in companies and assets with attractive return profiles. For the latest news and developments, follow B. Riley on Twitter @BRileyFinancial and LinkedIn. For more information, visit www.brileyfin.com.

B. Riley refers to B. Riley Financial and/or one or more of its subsidiaries or affiliates. For more information about B. Riley's affiliated companies, visit www.brileyfin.com/platform.

Footnotes (See "Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for further discussion of these non-GAAP terms.)

  • Adjusted EBITDA includes earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring costs, share-based payments, impairment of tradenames, and transaction related and other costs. For a definition of adjusted EBITDA and a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please see the Appendix hereto.
  • Operating revenue is defined as the sum of revenues from services and fees, interest income - loans and securities lending, and sale of goods.
  • Operating adjusted EBITDA is defined as adjusted EBITDA excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
  • Investment gains  is defined as trading income  and fair value adjustments on loans.
  • Investment adjusted EBITDA and investment gains income are defined as trading income  and fair value adjustments on loans, less other investment related expenses.
  • Segment operating income is defined as segment income excluding trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans and other investment related expenses.
  • Total cash and investments is defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, due from clearing brokers net of due to clearing brokers, securities and other investments owned, at fair value net of securities sold not yet purchased, advances against customer contracts, loans receivable, at fair value net of loan participations sold, and other equity investments reported in prepaid and other assets.

    • Forward-Looking Statements
    Statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price could be materially negatively affected. You should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based on the information currently available to us and speak only as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's anticipated results of operations for 2021, as well as statements regarding our excitement and the expected growth of our business segments. Factors that could cause such actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the risks associated with the unpredictable and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other risks described from time to time in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s periodic filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, the risks described in B. Riley Financial, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020, and September 30, 2020, under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" (as applicable). Additional information will be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. All information is current as of the date this press release is issued, and B. Riley Financial, Inc. undertakes no duty to update this information.

    Note Regarding Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
    Certain of the information set forth herein, including operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, operating adjusted EBITDA, and investment adjusted EBITDA may be considered non-GAAP financial measures. B. Riley Financial believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the Company's available capital resources, the operating performance of its business and its revenues and cash flow, (i) excluding in the case of operating revenues, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, (ii) excluding in the case of adjusted EBITDA , net interest expense, provisions for or benefit from income taxes, depreciation, amortization, fair value adjustment, restructuring costs, impairment of trade names, stock-based compensation and transaction and other expenses, (iii) excluding in the case of operating adjusted EBITDA, aforementioned adjustments for adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, and other investment related expenses, (iv) including in the case of investment adjusted EBITDA, trading income (losses) and fair value adjustments on loans, net of other investment related expenses, and (v) including in the case of total cash and investments, net of debt, total cash, net securities and investments, and other minus total debt, that would normally be included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). In addition, the Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in evaluating the Company's operating performance, capital resources and cash flow. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in compliance with GAAP, and non-financial measures as reported by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled amounts reported by other companies.

    Contacts


    Investors

    Media

    Mike Frank

    Jo Anne McCusker

    ir@brileyfin.com

    jmccusker@brileyfin.com

    (212) 409-2424

    (646) 885-5425

     

    B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

    Consolidated Balance Sheets

    (Dollars in thousands, except par value)






    December 31,


    December 31,





    2020


    2019





    (Unaudited)




    Assets






    Assets:







    Cash and cash equivalents

    $

    103,602


    $

    104,268


    Restricted cash


    1,235



    471


    Due from clearing brokers


    7,089



    23,818


    Securities and other investments owned, at fair value


    777,319



    408,213


    Securities borrowed


    765,457



    814,331


    Accounts receivable, net


    46,518



    46,624


    Due from related parties


    986



    5,832


    Advances against customer contracts


    200



    27,347


    Loans receivable, at fair value (includes $295,809 from related parties at December 31, 2020)


    390,689



    43,338


    Loans receivable, at cost (includes $157,080 from related parties at December 31, 2019)




    225,848


    Prepaid expenses and other assets


    87,262



    81,808


    Operating lease right-of-use assets


    48,799



    47,809


    Property and equipment, net


    11,685



    12,727


    Goodwill


    227,046



    223,697


    Other intangible assets, net


    190,745



    220,525


    Deferred tax assets, net


    4,098



    31,522



    Total assets

    $

    2,662,730


    $

    2,318,178

    Liabilities and Equity






    Liabilities:







    Accounts payable

    $

    2,722


    $

    4,477


    Accrued expenses and other liabilities


    168,478



    130,714


    Deferred revenue


    68,651



    67,121


    Deferred tax liabilities, net


    34,248




    Due to related parties and partners


    327



    1,750


    Due to clearing brokers

    #

    13,672


    #


    Securities sold not yet purchased


    10,105



    41,820


    Securities loaned


    759,810



    810,495


    Mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests


    4,700



    4,616


    Operating lease liabilities


    60,778



    61,511


    Notes payable


    37,967



    38,167


    Loan participations sold


    17,316



    12,478


    Term loan


    74,213



    66,666


    Senior notes payable, net


    870,783



    688,112



    Total liabilities


    2,123,770



    1,927,927










    Commitments and contingencies






    B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity:







    Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; 3,971 and 2,349 shares





    issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; liquidation







    preference of $99,260 and $58,723 as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.







    Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 25,777,796 and 26,972,332  


    3



    3


    issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.







    Additional paid-in capital


    310,326



    323,109


    Retained earnings


    203,080



    39,536


    Accumulated other comprehensive loss


    (823)



    (1,988)



    Total B. Riley Financial, Inc. stockholders' equity


    512,586



    360,660

    Noncontrolling interests


    26,374



    29,591



    Total equity


    538,960



    390,251




    Total liabilities and equity

    $

    2,662,730


    $

    2,318,178

     

    B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

    Consolidated Statements of Income

    (Dollars in thousands, except share data)






    Three Months Ended


    Year Ended




    December 31,


    December 31,




    2020


    2019


    2020


    2019




    (Unaudited)


    (Unaudited)


    (Unaudited)




    Revenues:













    Services and fees

    $

    237,270


    $

    103,518


    $

    667,069


    $

    460,493


    Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans


    140,160



    34,733



    104,018



    106,463


    Interest income - Loans and securities lending


    30,116



    23,074



    102,499



    77,221


    Sale of goods


    2,660



    3,912



    29,135



    7,935



    Total revenues


    410,206



    165,237



    902,721



    652,112

    Operating expenses:













    Direct cost of services


    9,250



    17,109



    60,451



    58,824


    Cost of goods sold


    1,018



    3,740



    12,460



    7,575


    Selling, general and administrative expenses


    137,088



    97,256



    428,537



    385,219


    Restructuring charge






    1,557



    1,699


    Impairment of tradenames






    12,500




    Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold


    11,782



    9,565



    42,451



    32,144



    Total operating expenses


    159,138



    127,670



    557,956



    485,461



    Operating income


    251,068



    37,567



    344,765



    166,651

    Other income (expense):













    Interest income


    27



    248



    564



    1,577


    (Loss) income from equity investments


    (478)



    2,618



    (623)



    (1,431)


    Interest expense


    (16,712)



    (15,075)



    (65,249)



    (50,205)



    Income before income taxes


    233,905



    25,358



    279,457



    116,592

    Provision for income taxes


    (62,060)



    (7,842)



    (75,440)



    (34,644)



    Net income


    171,845



    17,516



    204,017



    81,948

    Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


    251



    387



    (1,131)



    337



    Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.


    171,594



    17,129



    205,148



    81,611

    Preferred stock dividends


    1,480



    264



    4,710



    264



    Net income available to common shareholders

    $

    170,114


    $

    16,865


    $

    200,438


    $

    81,347















    Basic income per common share 

    $

    6.72


    $

    0.64


    $

    7.83


    $

    3.08

    Diluted income per common share 

    $

    6.55


    $

    0.59


    $

    7.56


    $

    2.95















    Weighted average basic common shares outstanding


    25,331,918



    26,547,023



    25,607,278



    26,401,036

    Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding


    25,966,501



    28,412,871



    26,508,397



    27,529,157

     

    B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

    Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

    (Dollars in thousands)








    Year Ended December 31,






    2020


    2019






    (Unaudited)




    Cash flows from operating activities:







    Net income

    $

    204,017


    $

    81,948


    Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:








    Depreciation and amortization


    19,369



    19,048



    Provision for doubtful accounts


    3,385



    2,126



    Share-based compensation


    18,588



    15,916



    Fair value adjustments, non-cash


    21,954



    12,258



    Non-cash interest and other


    (16,810)



    (12,267)



    Effect of foreign currency on operations


    (460)



    (78)



    Loss from equity investments


    623



    1,431



    Dividends from equity investments


    1,343



    3,194



    Deferred income taxes


    61,619



    10,874



    Impairment of leaseholds and intangibles, lease loss accrual and gain on disposal of fixed assets


    14,107



    (286)



    Gain on extinguishment of debt


    (1,556)





    Income allocated and fair value adjustment for mandatorily redeemable noncontrolling interests


    1,230



    1,220



    Change in operating assets and liabilities:









    Amounts due to/from clearing brokers


    30,401



    13,920




    Securities and other investments owned


    (331,759)



    (178,023)




    Securities borrowed


    48,873



    117,015




    Accounts receivable and advances against customer contracts


    24,488



    (33,927)




    Prepaid expenses and other assets


    4,423



    9,588




    Accounts payable, accrued payroll and related expenses, accrued expenses and other liabilities


    31,301



    32,553




    Amounts due to/from related parties and partners


    3,423



    (4,781)




    Securities sold, not yet purchased


    (31,715)



    4,197




    Deferred revenue


    1,530



    (3,098)




    Securities loaned


    (50,685)



    (120,026)





    Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities


    57,689



    (27,198)

    Cash flows from investing activities:







    Purchases of loans receivable


    (207,466)



    (343,811)


    Repayments of loans receivable


    90,083



    159,186


    Sale of loan receivable to related party


    1,800




    Proceeds from loan participations sold


    6,900



    31,806


    Repayment of loan participations sold


    (2,233)



    (18,911)


    Asset acquisition - BR Brand, net of cash acquired $2,160




    (114,912)


    Acquisition of magicJack, net of cash acquired $53,875





    Acquisition of other businesses


    (1,500)




    Proceeds from sale of division of magicJack




    6,196


    Purchases of property, equipment and intangible assets


    (2,045)



    (3,461)


    Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and intangible assets


    1



    513


    Purchases of equity investments


    (13,986)



    (33,391)


    Distributions from equity investments




    18,195





    Net cash used in investing activities


    (128,446)



    (298,590)

    Cash flows from financing activities:







    Proceeds from asset based credit facility




    140,439


    Repayment of asset based credit facility


    (37,096)



    (103,343)


    Proceeds from notes payable





    Repayment of notes payable 


    (357)



    (478)


    Payment of participating note payable and contingent consideration


    (4,250)



    (4,250)


    Proceeds from term loan


    75,000



    10,000


    Repayment of term loan


    (67,266)



    (22,734)


    Proceeds from issuance of senior notes


    186,796



    281,924


    Redemption of senior notes


    (1,829)



    (52,154)


    Payment of debt issuance costs


    (3,359)



    (3,425)


    Payment of employment taxes on vesting of restricted stock


    (22,578)



    (2,022)


    Common dividends paid


    (38,792)



    (41,138)


    Preferred dividends paid


    (4,710)



    (264)


    Repurchase of common stock


    (48,248)



    (4,273)


    Repurchase of warrants




    (2,777)


    Distribution to noncontrolling interests


    (3,826)



    (1,958)


    Contributions from noncontrolling interests


    604




    Proceeds from offering common stock




    63


    Proceeds from offering preferred stock


    39,455



    56,566





    Net cash provided by financing activities


    69,544



    250,176





    Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


    (1,213)



    (75,612)





    Effect of foreign currency on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


    1,311



    73





    Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


    98



    (75,539)

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year


    104,739



    180,278

    Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of year

    $

    104,837


    $

    104,739











    Supplemental disclosures:







    Interest paid

    $

    98,595


    $

    75,625


    Taxes paid

    $

    2,368


    $

    8,649

     

    B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

    Segment Financial Information

    (Unaudited)

    (Dollars in thousands)





    Three Months Ended


    Year Ended




    December 31,


    December 31,




    2020


    2019


    2020


    2019















    Capital Markets segment:













    Revenues - Services and fees

    $

    170,949


    $

    103,975


    $

    412,222


    $

    264,703


    Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans


    140,160



    34,733



    104,018



    106,463


    Interest income - Loans and securities lending


    30,116



    23,074



    102,499



    77,221


        Total revenues


    341,225



    161,782



    618,739



    448,387


    Selling, general and administrative expenses


    (92,260)



    (64,501)



    (267,330)



    (239,716)


    Restructuring (charge) recovery






    (917)



    4


    Interest expense - Securities lending and loan participations sold


    (11,782)



    (9,565)



    (42,451)



    (32,144)


    Depreciation and amortization


    (981)



    (1,100)



    (4,266)



    (4,858)



    Segment income


    236,202



    86,616



    303,775



    171,673

    Auction and Liquidation segment:













    Revenues - Services and fees


    13,761



    (47,385)



    63,101



    18,296


    Revenues - Sale of goods


    1,906



    2,990



    25,663



    4,220


        Total revenues


    15,667



    (44,395)



    88,764



    22,516


    Direct cost of services


    (4,324)



    (11,712)



    (40,730)



    (33,295)


    Cost of goods sold


    (406)



    (3,024)



    (9,766)



    (4,016)


    Selling, general and administrative expenses


    (3,477)



    (1,685)



    (12,357)



    (10,731)


    Restructuring charge






    (140)




    Depreciation and amortization




    (2)



    (2)



    (7)



    Segment income (loss)


    7,460



    (60,818)



    25,769



    (25,533)

    Financial Consulting segment:













    Revenues - Services and fees


    26,480



    20,109



    91,622



    76,292


    Selling, general and administrative expenses


    (19,476)



    (15,379)



    (68,232)



    (58,226)


    Restructuring charge






    (500)




    Depreciation and amortization


    (131)



    (66)



    (347)



    (252)



    Segment income


    6,873



    4,664



    22,543



    17,814

    Principal Investments - United Online and magicJack segment:













    Revenues - Services and fees


    20,629



    22,764



    83,666



    97,147


    Revenues - Sale of goods


    754



    922



    3,472



    3,715


        Total revenues


    21,383



    23,686



    87,138



    100,862


    Direct cost of services


    (4,926)



    (5,398)



    (19,721)



    (25,529)


    Cost of goods sold


    (612)



    (716)



    (2,694)



    (3,559)


    Selling, general and administrative expenses


    (6,000)



    (5,846)



    (20,352)



    (24,256)


    Depreciation and amortization


    (2,545)



    (2,939)



    (11,011)



    (12,658)


    Restructuring charge








    (1,703)



    Segment income


    7,300



    8,787



    33,360



    33,157

    Brands segment:













    Revenues - Services and fees


    5,451



    4,055



    16,458



    4,055


    Selling, general and administrative expenses


    (682)



    (881)



    (2,889)



    (881)


    Depreciation and amortization


    (715)



    (507)



    (2,858)



    (507)


    Impairment of tradenames






    (12,500)





    Segment income (loss)


    4,054



    2,667



    (1,789)



    2,667

    Consolidated operating income from reportable segments


    261,889



    41,916



    383,658



    199,778















    Corporate and other expenses


    (10,821)



    (4,349)



    (38,893)



    (33,127)

    Interest income


    27



    248



    564



    1,577

    (Loss) income on equity investments


    (478)



    2,618



    (623)



    (1,431)

    Interest expense


    (16,712)



    (15,075)



    (65,249)



    (50,205)


    Income before income taxes


    233,905



    25,358



    279,457



    116,592

    Provision for income taxes


    (62,060)



    (7,842)



    (75,440)



    (34,644)


    Net income


    171,845



    17,516



    204,017



    81,948

    Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests


    251



    387



    (1,131)



    337


    Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.


    171,594



    17,129



    205,148



    81,611

    Preferred stock dividends


    1,480



    264



    4,710



    264


    Net income available to common shareholders

    $

    170,114


    $

    16,865


    $

    200,438


    $

    81,347

     

    B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

    Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

    (Unaudited)

    (Dollars in thousands)





















    Three Months Ended
    December 31,


    Year Ended
    December 31,





    2020


    2019


    2020


    2019

    Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

    $

    171,594


    $

    17,129


    $

    205,148


    $

    81,611

    Adjustments:













    Provision for income taxes


    62,060



    7,842



    75,440



    34,644


    Interest expense


    16,712



    15,075



    65,249



    50,205


    Interest income


    (27)



    (248)



    (564)



    (1,577)


    Share based payments


    4,321



    5,640



    18,588



    15,916


    Depreciation and amortization


    4,604



    4,831



    19,369



    19,048


    Restructuring costs  






    1,557



    1,699


    Impairment of tradenames






    12,500




    Transactions related costs and other


    1,222





    9,531



    6,339


















    Total EBITDA adjustments


    88,892



    33,140



    201,670



    126,274



















    Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    260,486


    $

    50,269


    $

    406,818


    $

    207,885

    Operating EBITDA Adjustments:













    Trading income and fair value adjustments on loans


    (140,160)



    (34,733)



    (104,018)



    (106,463)


    Other investment related expenses


    6,461



    858



    8,873



    12,181


















    Total Operating EBITDA Adjustments


    (133,699)



    (33,875)



    (95,145)



    (94,282)
















    Operating Adjusted EBITDA

    $

    126,787


    $

    16,394


    $

    311,673


    $

    113,603

     

    B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC.

    Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation

    (Unaudited)

    (Dollars in thousands, except share data)




    Three Months Ended
    December 31,


    Year Ended
    December 31,



    2020


    2019


    2020


    2019

    Net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

    $

    171,594


    $

    17,129


    $

    205,148


    $

    81,611

    Adjustments:













    Share based payments


    4,321



    5,640



    18,588



    15,916


    Amortization of intangible assets


    3,769



    3,815



    15,736



    13,846


    Restructuring costs  






    1,557



    1,699


    Impairment of tradenames






    12,500




    Transactions related costs and other


    1,222





    9,531



    6,339


    Income tax effect of adjusting entries


    (2,473)



    (2,969)



    (15,929)



    (11,154)

    Adjusted net income attributable to B. Riley Financial, Inc.

    $

    178,433


    $

    23,615


    $

    247,131


    $

    108,257














    Adjusted income per common share:













    Adjusted basic income per share 

    $

    7.04


    $

    0.89


    $

    9.65


    $

    4.10


    Adjusted diluted income per share 

    $

    6.87


    $

    0.83


    $

    9.32


    $

    3.93














    Shares used to calculate adjusted basic net income per share


    25,331,918



    26,547,023



    25,607,278



    26,401,036

    Shares used to calculate adjusted diluted net income per share


    25,966,501



    28,412,871



    26,508,397



    27,529,157

     

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/b-riley-financial-reports-record-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2020-results-declares-3-50-dividend-301236032.html

    SOURCE B. Riley Financial

