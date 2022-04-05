Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
06.04.2022

b:Rare Health Secures Partnership with Brain Frequency LLC: New Solution to Cognitive Health and Brain Function

SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- b:Rare Health, Inc. (www.brarehealth.com) and Brain Frequency LLC (https://brainfrequency.ai) announced today that the companies have a new partnership to provide patients with b:Rare Health Cognitive powered by Brain Frequency™, a revolutionary new brain therapy that utilizes pulsed magnetic energy to safely restore areas of the brain to their proper frequency.

b:Rare Cognitive powered by Brain Frquency

Brain Frequency brings artificial intelligence to traditional transcranial magnetic stimulation.

b:Rare Health is responsible for expanding and building out a network of sponsored clinics where patients can access the new therapy. b:Rare will utilize its proprietary technology platform to deliver Brain Frequency™ as part of the company's focus on cognitive, physical, and sexual health experiences for adults.

Jerry Breen, CEO of b:Rare Health: "Our partnership with Brain Frequency LLC highlights b:Rare Health's commitment to deliver our customers the very best solutions to their needs as adults. b:Rare Cognitive powered by Brain Frequency™) brings safe & effective brain wellness treatments to patients as part of the evolution and improvement of the proven TMS therapy."

The program, to be known as, b:Rare Cognitive powered by Brain Frequency™ is a new product line in  b:Rare Health's cognitive health program. The Brain Frequency™ is a ground-breaking therapeutic approach to treating multiple negative neurological and cognitive issues. Brain Frequency™ has developed a evolutionary software that does two things: First, using EEG data, it analyzes brain waves for optimal cognitive function and identifies various possible neurological imbalances. Second, based upon this progress report, it presents the provider with a recommended treatment plan using the Brain Frequency™ System. With over a 85% efficacy rate, this innovative, pain-free approach can relieve many negative neurological symptoms by adjusting the brain's electrical patterns and improving cognitive function. 

About Brain Frequency LLC: Using science and technology, Brain Frequency is focused on helping to heal the global community, starting with the brain. Brain Frequency strives to restore balance to all areas of the brain, improve cognitive performance, and reduce negative neurological symptoms.

Shannon Malish, LCSW-S founder, and CEO of Brain Frequency™: "Our collaboration with b:Rare immediately made so much sense because Brain Frequency™ complements their holistic program. The cognitive, physical, and sexual functions of the body all start with the brain, so collectively Brain Frequency and b:Rare can make people feel better than they ever have before!"

Brain Frequency Contact: https://brainfrequency.ai/contact-us 

About b:Rare Health, Inc.: The company provides personalized medical and wellness solutions for adults focused on active, vibrant living. The company is redefining how medicine is delivered to aging adults through proactive solutions, customized programs, and engaged customer service; culminating in a convenient customer journey that achieves each patient's personal health goals. 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/brare-health-secures-partnership-with-brain-frequency-llc-new-solution-to-cognitive-health-and-brain-function-301518479.html

SOURCE b:Rare Health, Inc.

