14.04.2020 15:28:00

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions Wins Best of State Awards for Retirement Planning and Investment Advisory Services

LEHI, Utah, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions is pleased to announce that the company has been chosen as a Utah Best of State winner in Retirement Planning for the second year in a row.  They were also awarded Best of State for Investment Advisory Services over hundreds of other applying and contending businesses.

The Best of State Awards recognize outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses in Utah. The panel of impartial Best of State judges determine individuals, businesses and organizations that excel in their endeavors, use innovative approaches or methods in their business practices, and contribute to a better quality of life in Utah.

Founder and President, Ryan Thacker stated, "Our mission is to deliver cutting edge solutions to help our clients navigate their retirement challenges with confidence.  Retiring successfully will never happen by accident."

Founder and CEO, Tyson Thacker added, "We are honored to be included alongside other amazing companies and are grateful for our continued growth and success as we serve families across the Wasatch Front."

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions prides itself on providing a superior client experience for its customers.   They are committed to the well-being of every client they serve as they strive to provide each with a secure and independent retirement.

About B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions

Ryan Thacker and Tyson Thacker are the hosts of the TV Show, Retirement Solutions Television on ABC as well as hosts of the weekly Retirement Solutions Radio Show on KSL and KNRS.  They have authored four books, and have appeared on Fox Business News, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, and ABC.  B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions has received the Inc. 5000 award for the last four consecutive years.

B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions creates individualized retirement plans designed to help clients determine a strategy that's appropriate for their unique financial situation.

For more information about B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions and the services they provide, please visit www.bossretirement.com.

Media Contact

Angie Maynes, Marketing Director
angie@bossretirement.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boss-retirement-solutions-wins-best-of-state-awards-for-retirement-planning-and-investment-advisory-services-301040194.html

SOURCE B.O.S.S. Retirement Solutions

Nachrichten

