12.11.2020 02:16:00

B. Braun Thailand wins 'Best Company to Work for in Asia' Award

BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- B. Braun Thailand won the coveted 'Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2020 Award' by HR Asia on 16thOctober 2020.

B. Braun Thailand wins ‘Best Company to Work for in Asia’ Award

 

B. Braun Logo

B. Braun Thailand was presented with the award in recognition of its accomplishments in People Management. The company has set differentiated strategies among its industry peers, which promotes a family-friendly culture with flexible working hours and life care benefits not only for employees but also their family members. This, along with career development and education opportunities as well as a highly condusive workspace environment, enabled the company to gain high scores in HR Asia's Best Companies to Work For in Asia® criteria, called the Total Engagement Assessment Model. 138 companies from 20 industries in Thailand were nominated for the award and B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd. was selected to be one of the 2020 winners.

Mr. Sayan Roy, Managing Director of B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd. said,

"B. Braun Thailand is greatly honoured to receive this award. The accolade affirms our continued commitment towards our human capital but also of our vision to protect and improve the health of people around the world. An optimal level of employee engagement is essential in moving our lives, our health and our world forward. We believe in our employees' capabilities and will ensure the continuous development of a competent, diverse and inclusive workforce." 

HR Asia is Asia's largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000. HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates.

For more information, please contact:

Vijitra Suwandamrong
vijitra.suwandamrong@bbraun.com
Tel: +662-617-5028 (DID)

About B. Braun

With over 64,000 employees in 64 countries, B. Braun is one of the world's largest medical device companies specializing in 18 therapy fields and applications: acute dialysis, apheresis, cardio-thoracic surgery, degenerative spine surgery, diabetes, general open surgery, hemodialysis, incontinence, infection prevention, infusion therapy, interventional vascular diagnostics & therapy, iaparoscopy, neurosurgery, nutrition therapy, orthopedic joint replacement, pain therapy, stoma and wound management.

Incorporated in 1989, B. Braun (Thailand) Ltd supplies the Thai healthcare market with medical and pharmaceutical products from our vast range of therapies to hospitals, general practitioners and the homecare sector. We also operate dialysis centres and advance education for medical practitioners through our world-renowned Aesculap Academy.

www.bbraun.co.th

SOURCE B. Braun

