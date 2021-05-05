Azzur Group Celebrates Grand Opening of New San Diego Cleanrooms on Demand Facility

VISTA, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand ™, a market-leading provider for early-phase life sciences GxP manufacturing, is pleased to announce the opening of its San Diego Cleanrooms on Demand facility.

Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ San Diego is the group's second cleanroom facility, an expansion of their initial offering in Waltham, MA, established in 2018. Azzur's hybrid model includes turnkey GMP support: on-demand cleanroom facilities, materials management, storage, asset management, and supply chain solutions. Azzur Group's portfolio—Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™, Azzur Advisory and Consulting, Azzur Labs, and Azzur Training Center—enables companies to focus on groundbreaking science and early-phase cGMP manufacturing without the burden of facility ownership and maintenance.

The San Diego Cleanrooms on Demand will offer best-in-class services to the area's life sciences and pharmaceutical innovators and start-ups, with room to expand as demand grows. Azzur Group hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 29th in honor of their grand opening. Attendees included representatives of Baird Capital, CleanSpace, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, andVista Chamber of Commerce. Local political figures and business leaders also were in attendance at the ribbon-cutting, which was held in compliance with protocols for COVID-safe outdoor gatherings.

Cleanrooms on Demand was born out of the necessity to support Azzur Group's fast-moving and entrepreneurial clients. "In 2015 and 2016, we received repeated requests from our clients in Cambridge asking us to design and build cleanrooms in high rises that were really not suitable for GMP manufacturing," said Ravi Samavedam, President and Chief Operating Officer, Azzur Cleanrooms on DemandTM. "One of our core values at Azzur Group is to have the courage to take action, and we did just that. We saw the need in the industry to accelerate the development of pharmaceuticals and therapeutics, and we are pleased to bring this game-changing model to the San Diego pharma and biotech industry," Samavedam added.

In addition to the opening of its San Diego facility, Azzur Group plans to open its third facility in Burlington, MA in the second half of 2021, with plans for further national expansion. "While this facility is the second Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facility, we will be rapidly expanding our model to other parts of the United States, in major biotech and pharma clusters, for the next several years," said Michael Khavinson, Chief Executive Officer, Azzur Group. "This will be done with our new partner, Baird Capital, which will take Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ to the next level. With further expansion we will increase jobs within each community as well as accelerate speed to market for the Pharma and Biotech industry," Khavinson added.

About Azzur Group

From Discovery to Delivery™, Azzur Group provides the life science community full life-cycle solutions for all their GxP needs. From Azzur Cleanrooms on Demand™ facilities, to our labs, training centers and consulting offices across the nation, Azzur Group helps organizations start, scale, and sustain their growing enterprises. With nearly four decades of service to the life science community, we have become a trusted partner to the world's leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, and healthcare companies, as well as their supply chain. Follow us on LinkedIn . For more information, visit Azzur.com .

