Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’004 0.4%  SPI 17’150 0.2%  Dow 43’841 1.4%  DAX 22’551 0.0%  Euro 0.9375 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’464 -0.2%  Gold 2’859 -0.7%  Bitcoin 75’910 -0.4%  Dollar 0.9027 0.0%  Öl 73.2 -1.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Körperliche Arbeit: Stressbelastung im Job für Nicht-Akademiker häufig höher
DeepSeek mischt KI-Markt auf - doch Experten sehen OpenAI weiterhin vorn
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 9: Die Performance der Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Mit dieser neuen Strategie soll Amazon Prime Video profitabler werden
On-Chain-Analyse: Ist Bitcoin-Erfinder Satoshi Nakamoto reicher als Bill Gates?
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
AstraZeneca Aktie [Valor: 163523 / ISIN: US0463531089]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
02.03.2025 02:30:40

AZN: TEZSPIRE Reduces Nasal Polyp Severity And Surgery Need In CRSwNP Patients In Phase III Trial

AstraZeneca
73.00 EUR 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - The Phase III WAYPOINT trial results revealed that AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) and Amgen's (AMGN) TEZSPIRE (tezepelumab-ekko) significantly decreased nasal polyp severity, reduced the necessity for subsequent surgeries, and minimized systemic corticosteroid use in patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) compared to placebo.

According to the companies, treatment with TEZSPIRE significantly reduced nasal polyp severity measured by the co-primary endpoints; Nasal Polyp Score (NPS) by -2.065 and nasal congestion (measured by participant-reported Nasal Congestion Score [NCS]) by -1.028 at week 52 compared to placebo.Improvements in NPS were observed as early as week four and NCS as early as week two and were sustained through week 52.

The companies noted that statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements were observed across all key secondary outcomes assessed in the overall trial population. Importantly, TEZSPIRE significantly reduced the need for subsequent nasal polyp surgery by 98% and the need for systemic corticosteroid treatment by 88% compared to placebo.

TEZSPIRE was generally well tolerated in patients with CRSwNP and had a safety profile consistent with its approved severe asthma indication.The most frequently reported adverse events for TEZSPIRE in the WAYPOINT trial were COVID-19, nasopharyngitis and upper respiratory tract infection. There were no clinically meaningful differences in safety results between the TEZSPIRE and placebo group.

TEZSPIRE is currently approved for the treatment of severe asthma in the US, EU, Japan, and over 60 countries across the globe. It is approved as a single-use pre-filled syringe and auto-injector for self-administration in the US and EU. Regulatory filings for tezepelumab in CRSwNP are currently under review by regulatory authorities in multiple regions.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Nachrichten zu AstraZeneca PLC (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?