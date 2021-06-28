SMI 12’000 0.1%  SPI 15’420 0.1%  Dow 34’434 0.7%  DAX 15’608 0.1%  Euro 1.0953 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’121 0.0%  Gold 1’783 0.6%  Bitcoin 31’649 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9180 0.0%  Öl 76.2 0.2% 
28.06.2021 08:33:00

Azelio initiates collaboration with US-based MMR Constructors for joint energy storage projects

STOCKHOLM, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed between Azelio and MMR Constructors (MMR) with the intention to develop projects combining Azelio's long-duration energy storage, TES.POD®, with solar PV to supply customer with renewable energy around-the-clock. The collaboration aims at an installed capacity of 250 MWh of Azelio's TES.POD® by 2027, starting with a small scale installation in 2022.  

MMR is an industry leader in instrumentation and electrical construction, maintenance, and technical services, based in the US and with a global footprint of projects completed in 36 countries. In support of expanding its business offering in North America, a collaboration is initiated with Azelio as a system integrator in energy projects using Azelio's energy storage solution, TES.POD, coupled with solar PV.

Azelio's energy storage solution, TES.POD, stores renewable energy in recycled aluminum. The energy is dispatched on demand from the storage to a Stirling engine, supplying electricity and heat with zero emission during night and at times during the day when direct production is not sufficient.

"We are proud to initiate a collaboration with a leading industrial player as MMR. Our TES.POD can add a lot of value in the renewable transition and with MMR's experience and broad know-how, we look forward to further develop our collaboration", says Jonas Eklind, CEO of Azelio.

For further information, contact

Jonas Eklind – CEO
Email: jonas.eklind@azelio.com   
Tel: +46 709 40 35 80                                      

Ralf Wiesenberg - VP Business Development
Email: ralf.wiesenberg@azelio.com 
 Tel: +34 699 30 86 36

About Azelio

Azelio specializes in energy storage with electricity and heat production. The technology is revolutionary in that the energy becomes dispatchable, making renewable energy available around the clock. The energy is stored in recycled aluminium from which it is converted into electricity and heat with a total efficiency of up to 90 percent. The solution is scalable, sustainable, and cost-efficient from 0.1 MW up to 100 MW. Azelio has approx. 170 employees with headquarters in Gothenburg, production in Uddevalla (Sweden) and development centers in Gothenburg and Åmål (Sweden), as well as presence in Stockholm, Beijing, Madrid and Ouarzazate (Morocco). Azelio is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser: +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se. More about Azelio: www.azelio.com  

About MMR

MMR is the industry leader in instrumentation and electrical construction, maintenance, and technical services. Under the leadership of President and CEO James "Pepper" Rutland, MMR continues to grow both regionally and nationally with over 30 branch offices throughout the United States as well as in Canada, Qatar, Venezuela, Ecuador, Guyana and Panamá. For more information on MMR or to inquire about services offered, please visit our brochurewebsite or call 1-800-880-5090. Like us on FacebookLinkedIn, or follow us on Twitter

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/azelio/r/azelio-initiates-collaboration-with-us-based-mmr-constructors-for-joint-energy-storage-projects,c3374753

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/16031/3374753/1437228.pdf

Azelio_MMR_MoU_ENG_Final

https://news.cision.com/azelio/i/azelio-s-thermal-energy-storage,c2929877

Azelio's Thermal Energy Storage

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/azelio-initiates-collaboration-with-us-based-mmr-constructors-for-joint-energy-storage-projects-301320791.html

SOURCE Azelio

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Eine Inflationsrate von fast 5% in den USA – was steckt dahinter und wie gefährlich ist diese einzuschätzen? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO BX Swiss AG, wirft Dr. Thomas Gitzel einen Blick über den grossen Teich und erklärt was Personalmangel und die Arbeitslosenunterstützung der amerikanischen Regierung damit zu tun haben und wo die Reise hingeht.

Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

05:56 Daily Markets: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick / Visa – Hier ist noch Luft nach oben
25.06.21 Dr. Thomas Gitzel: USA: Was Arbeitslosenunterstützung mit einer 5% Inflation zu tun hat? | BX Swiss TV
25.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna, Novavax
25.06.21 Lyxor: Sind grüne Anleihen einen Aufpreis wert?
25.06.21 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs bis heute zeichnen
25.06.21 SMI nimmt wieder Fahrt auf
24.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.60% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, Leonteq AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
24.06.21 Marktüberblick: Brenntag nach Zukauf gesucht
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien könnten die Gewinner des Wasserstoff-Booms werden
"Unaufhaltsame" Trends: Hier sehen Citi-Experten starke Wachstums-Chancen
Entlang der Seidenstrasse: Tesla präsentiert längste Supercharger-Route in China
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
SMI im Plus erwartet -- DAX vorbörslich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Internes BMW-Papier listet Schwachpunkte bei Tesla auf
Sicherheitsbedenken: Elizabeth Warren kritisiert Bitcoin & Co.
United steht offenbar vor Bestellung von über 200 Flugzeugen
AMD-Aktie: Advanced Micro Devices setzt auf zwei grosse Tech-Trends
Sunrise-UPC-Besitzer kündigt Milliarden-Investition für Schweiz an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit