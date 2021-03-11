Azelio has completed a directed share issue of approximately SEK 596 million

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES.

The Board of Directors of Azelio AB (publ) ("Azelio" or the "Company") has, based on the authorization given by the annual general meeting on 14 May 2020, resolved on a directed issue of 10,638,225 new shares, corresponding to approximately 10 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company, at a subscription price of SEK 56 per share (the "Share Issue"). Through the Share Issue, the Company raises approximately SEK 596 million before transaction costs. The subscription price in the Share Issue has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure and corresponds to a discount of approximately 4.6 percent compared to the closing price as of 10 March 2021 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The Share Issue attracted very strong interest from new reputable Swedish and international institutional investors, along with existing shareholders.

The purpose of the Share Issue is to finance the continued industrialization of Azelio's Thermal Energy Storage (TES) and Stirling-based electricity production technology with the objective to start series production in the third quarter of 2021, and to be able to finance additional development projects and general corporate purposes. As communicated in the Company's year-end report, the expected growing business volumes bind working capital, particularly at the start of series production and in the early stages of commercialization of the product. At this stage, working capital is also particularly sensitive to shifts in cash flows. This risk is amplified by the pandemic, for example, with restrictions on movement that could affect the start and completion of projects. Accordingly, the Board of Directors of Azelio has made the assessment that the Company's working capital need has increased and therefore has completed a Share Issue of approximately SEK 596 million, before transaction costs. The proceeds from the Share Issue, together with existing cash, are expected to be sufficient to fund the Company's business plan until the operations are cash-flow positive, which is expected to occur during 2022. The Board of Directors of Azelio has resolved to deviate from the shareholders' pre-emption rights to ensure the most time- and cost-effective financing of its continued industrialization.

"Azelio has achieved important milestones in its industrialization. With the first commercial installation initiated and series production soon to be started, this share issue adds financing and a strengthened shareholder base that takes us forward in the commercialization of the technology for the global market and towards a positive cash flow", says Azelio's CEO Jonas Eklind.

The Share Issue entails a dilution of approximately 9.2 percent of the share capital in relation to the number of shares in Azelio after the Share Issue, through an increase in the number of outstanding shares by 10,638,225, from 104,380,296 to 115,018,521, and a share capital increase by SEK 5,319,113, from SEK 52,190,150 to SEK 57,509,262.

Members of the board and the management team have agreed, subject to certain exceptions, not to sell shares in Azelio for a period of 90 calendar days after the settlement date. In addition to customary exceptions, members of the board and management team may during the lock-up period sell shares for the purpose of financing the exercise of warrants or call options related to Azelio shares. Furthermore, the Company has agreed, with certain exceptions, not to carry out any additional future share issuances for a period of 180 calendar days after the settlement date.

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), Pareto Securities AB and Bryan, Garnier & Co act as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Share Issue. Advokatfirman Vinge acts as legal adviser to Azelio and Baker McKenzie acts as legal advisor to the Joint Bookrunners.

Jonas Eklind - CEO

Email: jonas.eklind@azelio.com

Tel: +46 709 40 35 80

This is information that Azelio AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 23:55 CET on 10 March 2021.

About Azelio

Azelio specializes in energy storage with electricity and heat production. The technology is revolutionary in that the energy becomes dispatchable, making renewable energy available around the clock. The energy is stored in recycled aluminium from which it is converted into electricity and heat with a total efficiency of up to 90 percent. The solution is scalable, sustainable, and cost-efficient from 0.1 MW up to 100 MW. Azelio has approx. 160 employees with headquarters in Gothenburg, production in Uddevalla and development centres in Gothenburg and Åmål, as well as presence in Stockholm, Beijing, Madrid and Ouarzazate. Azelio is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm First North Growth Market with FNCA Sweden AB as Certified Adviser: +46(0)8-528 00 399, info@fnca.se. More about Azelio: www.azelio.com

