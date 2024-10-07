Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Azbil Aktie
07.10.2024 09:30:09

Azbil to Exhibit at Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2024

EQS Newswire / 07/10/2024 / 09:30 CET/CEST

Driving Operational Excellence and Competitive Edge

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 October 2024 - Azbil Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Code: 6845) announced its participation at the seventh Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) taking place from October 14 to 16. Under the theme "Empowering Sustainable Future through Automation," Azbil will showcase its wide range of industrial automation and building automation solutions. These solutions leverage advanced measurement and control technologies, engineering and maintenance services, all aimed at optimizing building operations and plant operations, driving sustainable growth.

542845-Azbil-ITAP-PR-png-550x.png

ITAP, a Hannover Messe event organized by Constellar and Deutsche Messe, is Asia Pacific's leading advanced manufacturing event, catering to companies looking to start, scale and sustain their adoption of Industry 4.0 processes and solutions. The 2024 theme, "Shaping a Sustainable Future with AI-Powered Manufacturing", focuses on the integration of AI into manufacturing, leveraging technology for the betterment of industry and the environment. For manufacturers seeking to innovate and transform their operations, ITAP 2024 aims to support manufacturers from diverse sectors across different stages of technology adoption to grow their businesses while aligning with global environmental goals.

Azbil views ITAP as a key opportunity to strengthen Azbil's business expansion in Southeast Asia and India. The company will feature innovative product demonstrations under the following categories.

  • Process automation, which introduces Azbil's valve solutions with Azbil's smart valve positioners and control valve maintenance support system that contribute to plant safety, stable operation, and improved productivity.
  • Factory automation, which showcases new single loop controller with high-functionality and high-performance reducing workload from installation to maintenance.
  • Building automation, with a focus on how Azbil's digital twin applications to help realize smart facility management (which is advocated by the Singaporean government), contribute to energy conservation and drive sustainability for businesses.

The company will also give a live presentation on "Unlocking Operational Excellence: Control Valve Maintenance Support System" at the Industrial Innovation Stage on the first day of ITAP, as detailed in the Event overview below.

Based on the azbil Group philosophy of "human-centered automation," Azbil continues to provide customers with technology and services that contribute "in series" to creating a sustainable society.

Event overview
Event
Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP)
Dates
Monday, October 14 to Wednesday, October 16, 2024
Location
Singapore EXPO, Hall 3 & 4
Booth 3H11
Registration
https://constellar.swoogo.com/ITAP2024/begin?code=AZBIL
(Free registration for Trade Visitor Pass)
ITAP 2024 Engagement Hub
https://the.itap-connected.com/
(Available until October 27, 2024)
Product Showcase
Process automation
  • Control Valve Maintenance Support System and Valve Diagnostics Service
Improves efficiency of control valve maintenance operations with control valve management and online diagnostics

Factory automation
  • Single Loop Controller Model C3A/C3B
Improves stability and reproducibility of control processes and facilitates the adjustment of PID parameter settings for high-speed response control targets in applications such as pressure and flow control

Building automation
  • Intelligent Building Management System
A unified open platform that displays real-time information about building equipment in 3D, helping facility managers quickly grasp equipment location, operating status, and alarms to optimize building performance

  • Chiller Plant Digital Twin and Air Side Digital Twin
A virtual replica of the chiller plant or air handling unit (AHU) in a cyber world to simulate optimization strategies and perform anomaly detection, providing actionable insights for improving HVAC system operations utilizing AI
Event
Presentation Title:
Date:

Time:

Venue:
Unlocking Operational Excellence: Control Valve Maintenance Support System

14 Oct 2024

14:00 – 14:30 (SG Time)

Industrial Innovation Stage, In-between Hall 3 & 4
Singapore Expo

For details, please visit the following website.
https://www.azbil.com/corporate/seminar/index.html
Hashtag: #Azbil

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Azbil Corporation

Azbil Corporation, formerly known as Yamatake Corporation, is a leading company in building and industrial automation, using its measurement and control technologies to provide customers with high value-added solutions to make their operations more efficient and sustainable. Founded in 1906, Azbil serves customers across the globe in a broad range of industries and aims to contribute to people's safety, comfort and fulfilment, and global environmental preservation. At the end of March 2024, Azbil employed about 10,000 people worldwide and generated ¥290.9 billion in revenue.

For more information, please visit https://www.azbil.com/.

225647
News Source: Azbil

07/10/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
