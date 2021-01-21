SMI 10’948 0.0%  SPI 13’596 0.2%  Dow 31’166 -0.1%  DAX 13’929 0.1%  Euro 1.0765 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’628 0.1%  Gold 1’863 -0.4%  Bitcoin 28’054 -11.3%  Dollar 0.8869 -0.3%  Öl 55.8 0.2% 
21.01.2021 15:42:00

Ayurvedic Remedy Outperforms Pharmaceuticals In Coronavirus Comparative Clinical Trial

MUMBAI, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A clinical trial was conducted in India to monitor outcome of combination natural treatment for COVID. An Ayurvedic Remedy called 'Immunofree' by Corival Life Sciences, and supplement called 'Reginmune' by Biogetica is found to work better in a comparative clinical trial than Standard of Care.

From the start of pandemic, medical professionals from across globe have been searching for a cure for Covid-19. China, stopped corona by mandating use of traditional Chinese medicine formulas for COVID. Madagascar & other countries took similar remedies showing mortality rate under 1%.

Half the participants in the clinical trial for 'Immunforee' & 'Reginmune' were given the 2 remedies, and other half were given the government SOP(depending on patient condition and hospital norms, which included but not limited to Paracetamol (SOS) B-complex (OD) Vitamin-C (TID), Azithromycin (OD),Favipiravir and Pantocid (OD).

This herbal combination group had 88% of patients test negative on day 5, in comparison to SOP with only 72% negative on day 5. 100% of patients on immunofree and reginmune tested negative on day 10 and only 88% on SOP tested negative. Hence this study suggests that natural medicine from Ayurveda is outperforming pharmaceuticals currently being used. The groundbreaking results have been submitted to the Indian government in the hope that they will expedite approval of Immunofree and Reginmune for COVID treatment.

Dr Vijaykumar Kamat, Medical Director, Biogetica said, "It seems to us that too much expectation and emphasis is being placed on a vaccine even though the virus is rapidly mutating. The flu vaccines have been around for 70 years and it hasn't stopped the flu. Hence, one cannot expect corona to end with a vaccine alone. A safe and effective treatment is needed. This is essentially because immunofree hasn't been repurposed for COVID. It was designed based on the multifaceted presentation of this particular virus and it addresses the virus with a unique patented 10 prong approach.

Dr Huzaifa Khorakiwala, CEO, Wockhardt Foundation said, "It is great to see natural medicine set a precedent like this. We will work closely with states of India and governments around the world to make Immunofree and Reginmune the gold standard in Coronavirus treatment."

Apurve Mehra, Founder, Biogetica said, "Immunofree and Reginmune have now shown a result no medicine from any tradition has globally. With the entire world watching, we have shown how nature is essential in medicine for this virus. That nature has the answer when all else fails."

