Axxess to Share a Positive PDGM Perspective at 2019 NAHC Conference

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading home healthcare technology company, has a positive view of the impact of the forthcoming Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) for its clients. At the National Association for Home Care and Hospice (NAHC) 2019 Home Care and Hospice Conference and Expo, Axxess will share the resources it has been providing its clients and the industry to prepare for this important change.

Axxess Logo (PRNewsfoto/Axxess)

"Axxess has been providing PDGM resources for several months to prepare our clients and the industry for the changes to the payment model," said founder and CEO John Olajide. "The PDGM-specific enhancements in our solutions, our on-demand educational resources, and nationwide training workshops are helping to thoroughly prepare our clients and the industry."

Axxess' PDGM features will be on display at the NAHC conference expo hall in booth 609. The company will also showcase innovations in AxxessCARE and Axxess Hospice, two valuable solutions in its complete suite of solutions helping agencies manage and document care in the home.

The revolutionary staffing and scheduling capabilities of AxxessCARE has led to a nearly 1,000% increase in the number of visits posted by Axxess clients using the solution to provide timely care. To date, nearly 22,000 visits have been posted through AxxessCARE in four pilot states, and that number is increasing rapidly each week.

Through Axxess Hospice, hospice providers for the first time can use innovative tools like a time-saving IDG Center, compassionate care features that empower a focus on patients and family members, and a Billing Center the enables direct submission of documentation and claims to Medicare as part of Axxess' exclusive status as a Network Service Vendor.

Several Axxess experts will present at the NAHC conference. Its experts will present during five sessions between October 13 - 15:

Dancing the PDGM Two-Step: Analyzing Data for Solutions to Provide Positive Financial Impact
Presenters: David Hoover and Tammy Ross RN, BSN, MHA

Creating New Revenue Streams Through Specialty Programs
Presenter: Tammy Ross RN, BSN, MHA

Collecting Accurate and Professional and OASIS Items Without Losing Your Mind
Presenter: Jennifer Osburn RN, HCS-D ICD-10-CM, COS-C

Delivering Improved Clinical and Financial Outcomes for Dual-Eligible Patients
Presenters: David Hoover and Tammy Ross RN, BSN, MHA

Know Your Value Proposition: Strategies for Successfully Increasing Value Through Employee Engagement
Presenters: Stefanie Peaple MBA and Adrian Killebrew MBA

Demonstrations of Axxess' cloud-based solutions will be available during the NAHC conference at booth 609 in the expo hall on the fourth floor of the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, WA.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients nationwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Contact: Dennis Petroskey
(202) 215-6767
dpetroskey@axxess.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axxess-to-share-a-positive-pdgm-perspective-at-2019-nahc-conference-300933433.html

SOURCE Axxess

