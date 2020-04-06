Axxess Survey Confirms PPE and Cash Flow Seen as Significant Challenges During Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis

DALLAS, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a significant impact on healthcare at home providers' ability to see or care for patients, and the much-publicized lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) is a very real issue, according to findings of a survey conducted by healthcare technology leader Axxess.

More than 80 percent of respondents said the virus has had an impact on their organization's ability to see or care for patients, and three-fourths of respondents said they do not have adequate PPE for staff.

The survey of thousands of home-based care providers from organizations of all sizes from March 25-30 confirmed that agencies have a critical need for PPE, including N95 masks, gloves, face masks, gowns and hand sanitizer.

In addition, billing or cash flow has been interrupted for nearly 60 percent of respondents' organizations, and more than half of respondents indicated their organization has experienced staffing challenges as an impact of the virus.

"Understanding how challenged providers are at this uncertain time, we appreciate everyone who took the time to help provide visibility into the needs of the industry," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "Our brief survey was designed to give a voice to our heroes on the frontlines of caring for those most vulnerable to coronavirus."

The survey, which included respondents from all levels of organizations, including management and caregivers directly working with patients and clients, showed nearly half of respondents have a negative view of coronavirus' (COVID-19) eventual impact on their business.

The long-term impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on the industry is less certain, with about a third of respondents feeling it would ultimately be positive, a third feeling it would be negative and about a third having neutral feelings.

"I am incredibly proud to be part of such a caring community," Olajide said. "We can't know how long this crisis will last, but it should be reassuring to all of us that we are all working together and demonstrating leadership, providing expertise, displaying innovation and sharing resources."

The full survey report is available in the Axxess COVID-19 Resource Center.

