Axxess Launches Certification Program to Help Clients Address Care at Home Staffing and Workforce Development Challenges

DALLAS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, is making its Axxess Certification Program available to clients to help address staffing and workforce development challenges beginning July 1.

In conjunction with this launch, Axxess is pleased to announce DecisionHealth as its education and training partner. This collaboration will allow Axxess to provide its clients easy access to DecisionHealth's leading home health training, industry news, and reference resources.

The certification program is designed to create a standard of home health, home care and hospice industry knowledge and competency.

"My conversations with other industry leaders have convinced me that the Axxess Certification Program can help address staffing and workforce development challenges," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "With DecisionHealth's support, it's the perfect solution for any organization's onboarding process, and our industry-specific training to meet staff development needs at all levels will play an important role in workforce development in our industry."

The Axxess Certification Program leverages industry expertise alongside Axxess solution training to provide continuing education and development for leadership and staff at all levels. Through a robust online curriculum using a series of training modules that typically provide information in 20 minutes or less, participants are trained and tested on their understanding of care at home industry standards and Axxess solutions. Participants may earn certification from foundational to expert levels across clinical, operational and financial tracks.

Tammy Ross, Axxess' Senior Vice President of Professional Services, is overseeing the ongoing development of the Axxess Certification Program and brings her expertise as a registered nurse and former executive with a multi-state home health provider to deliver what the industry needs.

"We created the kind of certification program I wish I had when I was on the frontlines so I could be confident that everyone on the team had the knowledge necessary to provide the best possible care while staying compliant and helping grow our business," Ross said. "We're confident all organizations that train their team with our certification program will take their operations to the next level. It's a five-star certification program to help build five-star organizations."

As part of the partnership with DecisionHealth, Axxess welcomes The Association of Home Care Coding & Compliance (AHCC) and the Board of Medical Specialty Coding & Compliance (BMSC) as its preferred vendor for coding, OASIS and compliance certification. Clients who complete the Axxess Certification Program will also be eligible for BMSC CEUs for relevant credentials.

"The Axxess Certification Program combines training on their software solutions with industry best practices to help support compliant documentation," said Jan Milliman, HCS-D, Director of AHCC. "We're pleased to offer BMSC CEUs for BMSC credential holders who complete the Axxess Certification Program and are grateful for the opportunity to help more home care professionals achieve their career goals."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 8,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About DecisionHealth:

For 30 years, DecisionHealth has served as the healthcare industry's leading source for news, analysis and instructional guidance with brand names such as Home Health Line and Part B News. Our unique blend of award-winning on-staff journalists and unmatched access to health care executives, providers and their administrative staffs results in business management advice and operationally focused editorial that has captured the attention of nearly 100,000 home health care professionals and specialty physician practices.

