Axon Now Shipping Axon Body 3; First Connected Camera with Real-time Situational Awareness

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AAXN), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced that the Axon Body 3 camera is now shipping. California police departments Oxnard, San Leandro and Tracy are the first to begin receiving shipments of this next generation body-worn camera with LTE connectivity. These orders were received in the second and third quarters of 2019 and are shipping now in phased deployments. Additional agencies will begin receiving shipments by the end of the month. To learn more, visit: https://www.axon.com/body-3 .

"We are excited to receive our new Axon body cameras," says San Leandro Police Chief Jeff Tudor. "The new technology in the Axon Body 3 camera will allow our officers to better utilize this critical tool and improve our service to the community."

"We couldn't be more proud of the first connected camera for public safety – the industry's best quality of evidence and the addition of real-time features will make officers and communities safer than ever," says Axon CEO and founder, Rick Smith. "We're grateful to all of our partners from law enforcement, union and civil rights groups, and technology providers who helped make this the game-changing device it is."

Order details for these agencies include:

Oxnard Police Department, CA: 200 Axon Body 3 cameras

200 Axon Body 3 cameras San Leandro Police Department, CA: 110 Axon Body 3 cameras on the Officer Safety Plan 7+

110 Axon Body 3 cameras on the Officer Safety Plan 7+ Tracy Police Department, CA: 99 Axon Body 3 cameras on the Officer Safety Plan 7+

New features include real-time functionality such as alerts, live maps and live streaming. Upcoming features for this camera include real-time critical evidence offloading from the field, "Find my officer" locator functionality, a mobile experience and more. Axon Body 3 is available to purchase now for agencies in the US. To learn more visit www.axon.com/body3.

About Axon

Axon is a global network of devices, apps, training and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to protect their communities. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience.

We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, there are more than 397,800 software seats booked on the Axon network around the world and more than 220,000 lives have been saved with the Axon network of devices, apps, training and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737 .

