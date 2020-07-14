14.07.2020 01:00:00

AxiomSL named Best Enterprise Data Management Provider in WatersTechnology Asia Awards

AxiomSL ControllerView Data Integrity and Control Platform Recognized for Seamless Implementation, Automated Data Ingestion, and Dynamic Data Lineage Tracking

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced that it was named "Best Enterprise Data Management Provider" in the prestigious WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020. The annual awards program recognizes excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community.

The award recognized AxiomSL's ControllerView® data integrity and control platform, which is used by global financial institutions to automatically retrieve, manage, and reconcile volumes of disparate, diverse data to comply with complex, ever-changing risk and regulatory requirements, and satisfy exacting data quality and governance expectations. Called out for its seamless technology implementation, easy data ingestion, and flexible workflow and control automation, AxiomSL's ControllerView also stood apart from the competition for its innovative LineageView functionality, which allows financial institutions to satisfy data-lineage testing and respond nimbly to regulatory changes.

"The current environment of critical, rapid-fire changes from every regulatory authority around the globe puts regulated firms of every type under even more pressure to respond with timely high-quality data," said Peter Tierney, General Manager, Asia Pacific, AxiomSL. "We are seeing institutions increasingly leverage our flexible cloud platform for a diverse range of enterprise data integrity and control tasks ranging from liquidity and capital calculation and reporting to the monitoring and disclosure of global equity positions. The variety of the regulatory use cases is a testimony to the technology and the skillset of the AxiomSL team."

The WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020 were presented on July 9, 2020. For more information about the AxiomSL ControllerView platform, please click here.

About AxiomSL
AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions.

For more information, visit www.axiomsl.com 

Contact us

John Roderick
President, J. Roderick Public Relations
Tel: +1 631 584 2200
Email: john@jroderick.com

Shamira Alidina
Media Relations Director, Dina Communications
Tel +44 (0) 7801 590718
Email: shamira@dinacomms.com

Francine Gittins
Global Head of Marketing and Communications, AxiomSL
Tel: +1 212 248 4188
Email: fgittins@axiomsl.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1093660/AxiomSL_Logo.jpg

SOURCE AxiomSL

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Adecco Group 45.74
2.76 %
The Swatch Grp 195.30
1.88 %
Givaudan 3’675.00
1.46 %
Roche Hldg G 336.90
1.46 %
Sika 193.00
1.26 %
Nestle 107.50
0.32 %
Novartis 82.18
0.22 %
Swiss Life Hldg 351.40
0.06 %
ABB 22.97
0.04 %
Swiss Re 74.44
-0.05 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13.07.20
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV
13.07.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
13.07.20
Noch einmal das volle Programm
13.07.20
Dividends: Short-Term Optimism, Long-Term Concerns
13.07.20
Vontobel: derimail - 125% am SMI partizipieren - mit 90% Kapitalschutz
13.07.20
SMI vor neuem Kaufsignal?
09.07.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.45% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Yum! Brands Inc, McDonald"s Corp, Starbucks Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

09.07.20
Schroders: Is the office an analogue product in a digital world?
09.07.20
Schroders: Are companies doing enough to curtail the plastic pandemic?
06.07.20
Schroders: The market/economy disconnect may be less extreme than you think
mehr
Markt in Wartestellung vor Berichtssaison | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Aktien legen kräftig zu: Corona-Impfung von Pfizer und BioNTech soll beschleunigt zugelassen werden
So geht es laut Citi-Experten am Aktienmarkt weiter: Bullische und bärische Kräfte stehen sich gegenüber
Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Bitcoin in den vergangenen Monaten recht stabil: In welche Richtung gehen die nächsten Kursausschläge?
ams gibt neue vorrangige Schuldtitel im Umfang von 200 Millionen Euro aus - ams-Aktie stabil
NIO-Aktie aktuell: NIO gewinnt an Fahrt
Morgan Stanley traut der Tesla-Aktie in Bullenszenario 2'000 US-Dollar zu?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 28: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Analyst erwartet "epischen Aufstieg" beim Gold- und Silberpreis
Amazon-Aktie knackt 3'000-Dollar-Marke: Geht die Rally weiter?

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst kaum verändert - US-Techwerte tiefrot -- SMI beendet Handel freundlich -- DAX verzeichnet Zugewinne -- Asiens Börsen schliessen fester
Die heimischen Börsen starteten mit positiven Vorzeichen in die neue Handelswoche. Auch der deutsche Leitindex tendierte stärker. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich am Montag volatil. Die Märkte in Fernost gingen auf grünem Terrain aus der Sitzung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB