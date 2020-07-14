AxiomSL named Best Enterprise Data Management Provider in WatersTechnology Asia Awards

AxiomSL ControllerView Data Integrity and Control Platform Recognized for Seamless Implementation, Automated Data Ingestion, and Dynamic Data Lineage Tracking

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AxiomSL, the industry's leading provider of risk and regulatory reporting solutions, today announced that it was named "Best Enterprise Data Management Provider" in the prestigious WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020. The annual awards program recognizes excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community.

The award recognized AxiomSL's ControllerView® data integrity and control platform, which is used by global financial institutions to automatically retrieve, manage, and reconcile volumes of disparate, diverse data to comply with complex, ever-changing risk and regulatory requirements, and satisfy exacting data quality and governance expectations. Called out for its seamless technology implementation, easy data ingestion, and flexible workflow and control automation, AxiomSL's ControllerView also stood apart from the competition for its innovative LineageView functionality, which allows financial institutions to satisfy data-lineage testing and respond nimbly to regulatory changes.

"The current environment of critical, rapid-fire changes from every regulatory authority around the globe puts regulated firms of every type under even more pressure to respond with timely high-quality data," said Peter Tierney, General Manager, Asia Pacific, AxiomSL. "We are seeing institutions increasingly leverage our flexible cloud platform for a diverse range of enterprise data integrity and control tasks ranging from liquidity and capital calculation and reporting to the monitoring and disclosure of global equity positions. The variety of the regulatory use cases is a testimony to the technology and the skillset of the AxiomSL team."

The WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020 were presented on July 9, 2020. For more information about the AxiomSL ControllerView platform, please click here.

About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years' experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $11 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions.

