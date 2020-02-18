18.02.2020 12:00:00

Axiom Prepaid Holdings' White Label Program Aims to Help Clients Earn Repeat Business and Customer Loyalty

WARSAW, Poland, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Axiom Prepaid Holdings launched its White Label prepaid card program last year, its primary goal was to help its fintech clients capitalize on the popularity of prepaid cards to attract and retain customers. According to company executives, prepaid cards had already begun to take hold with its clients that wanted to offer their own prepaid solutions for added revenue - but the branding value was being overlooked.

"Brand awareness drives buyer decisions when they are choosing between merchants and it boosts customer loyalty. Factor in the projected continuing growth of the prepaid card market through at least 2023, and its easy to see why having one's name and logo front and center on a physical prepaid card or app is valuable," said Steven Foster, CEO, Axiom Prepaid Holdings - a provider of 100 percent turnkey payment solutions for consumers and businesses.

Axiom creates and administers its white label Visa® and Mastercard® programs per the custom specs of each client and ensures all security, compliance and regulatory considerations are addressed. Clients chose the card or app design, fee structure, fund distribution channel and card features that work for their brand. The cards can be used by clients to pay commissions and distribute compensation to affiliates, customers and agents, and offer an alternative to traditional corporate payroll programs and investment advisory services. The data collected via the white label program can also help clients to assess customer behaviors and adapt the program as needed.

Axiom's cards are accepted worldwide at millions of ATMs and merchant locations and include rich features and functions, a graphically appealing interface, speed, and top-of-the-line security. They can be loaded within the app or via the website; and incorporate features like peer-to-peer transfers, spend tracking, multi-currency options, microloans, credit reports and a rewards program. Fraud and theft protection and around-the-clock customer service come standard.

"Reports show that the estimated average revenue jump attributed to presenting one's brand consistently is 23 percent. So, it stands to reason that adding in white label prepaid cards to a business's marketing toolkit just makes good business sense," added Foster. "Axiom is seeing the positive return that our white label program is bringing to clients. We plan to continually adapt our program to ensure that clients reap all of the brand building benefits associated with white labeling."

About Axiom Prepaid Holdings:
Axiom Prepaid Holdings was born of the desire of two entrepreneurial-minded banking industry veterans to turn the prepaid card model upside down. To make banking simple. To give consumers and businesses around the globe access to innovative, easy-to-use, digitally driven, fun, flexible and secure products and services. Today, Axiom has 9 offices and conducts business in 20 countries. Every day, the Axiom team strives to create 100% turnkey solutions to help cardholders gain economic freedoms and help businesses achieve growth and success. To learn more about Axiom Prepaid Holdings, please visit: http://www.axiompph.com.

 

SOURCE Axiom Prepaid Holdings

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:59
Vontobel: Amazon: Die Initialzündung
10:30
Varta: Support bestätigt
08:49
SMI droht die Puste auszugehen
07:15
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Index kratzt an Marke von 3’400 Punkten / Nestlé – Lage trübt sich ein
17.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.02.20
Will Job Growth, Low Inflation Change Rates?
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Googles Zahlen: Bedeutet dies das Ende für Android?
Von Gold bis Rhodium: Das sehen Experten für Edelmetalle in 2020 voraus
Novartis erhält Zulassung von Europäischer Kommission für Beovu gegen AMD
Heraeus: Das hält das Jahr 2020 für das Währungspaar EUR/USD bereit
Tom Lee: Wer schafft es eher auf 40'000? Der Dow oder Bitcoin?
Presse spekuliert um Rücktrittszeitpunkt von UBS-CEO Ermotti - UBS-Aktie fester
Wall Street im Feiertag -- SMI schliesst mit Aufschlägen -- DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Diversifikation: Risiko eliminiert oder nur kaschiert?
Cyberkriminalität: Verschwundene Bitcoins in Milliardenhöhe für Geldwäsche genutzt
SMI schwächer -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schwächer -- DAX verliert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich am Dienstag leichter. Der DAX weist negative Vorzeichen aus. Die Mehrzahl der Aktienmärkte in Fernost bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;