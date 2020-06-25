Axiom Prepaid Holdings Says its White Label Program in Europe was Created in Direct Response to Clients' Requests - With Big Results

LONDON, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When Axiom Prepaid Holdings entered the European market last year, the first thing it did was talk to consumers and business owners in the varying regions of the country. They got an earful, according to company execs. The over-arching theme was they needed virtually driven financial options for the unbanked and a generation on-the-go. And businesses asked for a program to help them capitalize on the brand-building and revenue-generating potential of those cards.

Axiom heard them loud and clear and set to work creating what would become the EuroPYM Mastercard and White Label program. Today, Axiom has become a leading provider of digital financial services via its prepaid card services in Europe. A status it attributes to flexibility, customization, tech capabilities and financial expertise.

Axiom is a global provider of digitally-driven end-to-end payment solutions powered in large part by prepaid cards programs. Its white label prepaid card programs allow businesses to have their name and logo on a prepaid Mastercard® app or physical card. The cards encompass single-use cards, gift cards, travel cards and general use cards are available via app or physical card and can be used to pay commissions and distribute compensation to affiliates, customers and agents, and offer an alternative to traditional corporate payroll programs and investment advisory services.

Clients chose the fee structure, fund distribution channel and card features that work for them. The cards can be used at merchants and ATMs around the globe and include standard features like peer-to-peer transfers, direct deposit, spend tracking, rewards and much more. The most essential feature in Europe has proven to be the multi-currency option. EuroPYM can store up to eight currencies, including Euros as well as British pounds, Swiss Franc. Polish zloty and others. The cards are programmed to automatically recognize and use the local currency and exchange rate for those stored on the card at ATMs or with merchants; at a savings of up to 95 percent off local banks' foreign exchange rates.

The white label program has grown in popularity as a marketing tactic because each program is tailored to the client's particular needs. Clients focused on revenue, can charge fees each time a card is used while others limit or eliminate fees and focus more on the visibility and brand reputation aspects of their program. And some clients' prepaid card programs do both.

The programs are especially useful as a means of collecting data on customer habits to improve customer outreach. Axiom creates and manages its clients' programs and can speed time to market while ensuring protections against fraud and theft as well as compliance with regulatory requirements.

"Axiom goes where this is a need for improved financial inclusion and we deliver that with our fintech services. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationships and reach throughout Europe by introducing them to our innovative prepaid card programs that give them economic freedoms," said Steven Foster, CEO, Axiom Prepaid Holdings.

As a leading provider of digital payment solutions in Europe and around the globe, Axiom Prepaid Holdings was started with one goal in mind: To make financial services easier – for everyone. Through the power of digitally-driven end-to-end payment solutions, the company provides prepaid card options for the unbanked and underserved; and white label programs to companies that want to showcase their brands while offering customers and employees alternatives to traditional money management. Today, Axiom has nine offices and conducts business in 20 countries. Every day, the Axiom team is hard at work providing turnkey solutions that help cardholders gain economic freedoms and help businesses achieve success. To learn more about Axiom Prepaid Holdings, please visit: http://www.axiompph.com.

