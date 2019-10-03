+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Axiom Bank, N.A. Hires Lisa Johanning as VP, Consumer Loan Program Manager

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axiom Bank N.A., a Maitland-based, leading community bank, recently welcomed Lisa Johanning as VP, Consumer Loan Program Manager.

In this role, Johanning will oversee the development and introduction of new credit lines for retail customers.

Johanning has more than 15 years of direct and indirect experience for subprime, non-prime and prime lending.

"Lisa has demonstrated the ability to drive consumer loan product growth," said Urjit Patel, Executive Vice President of Consumer Banking of Axiom Bank. "This will greatly benefit customers looking for new opportunities to improve their buying power,"

Johanning earned her bachelor's degree at the University of Central Florida.

For more information about Axiom Bank and to find the nearest location, visit AxiomBanking.com.

About Axiom Bank:

Axiom Bank, a nationally chartered bank headquartered in Central Florida, serves the financial needs of its customers through a wide range of banking solutions and a commitment to exceptional service. The bank has a rich history dating back to 1963.

By definition, "axiom" means "a universally recognized truth" – the name exemplifies the bank's principles of truth, trust, value, convenience, and service excellence. Axiom Bank holds the SBA Preferred Lender status, and specializes in commercial loans, treasury management and other merchant services. The bank also offers asset-based lending and invoice factoring through its division, Allied Affiliated Funding. Axiom is constantly working to expand its services and products and provides consumer banking through over 20 branches, primarily in select Walmart Supercenters®, to conveniently serve local communities.

Visit http://www.AxiomBanking.com. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

 

SOURCE Axiom Bank

