Axilion Smart Mobility recognized as the finalist of Azure - AI and Machine Learning 2020 Microsoft Partner of the Year

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ilan Weizman, CTO & Co-Founder: "Axilion's Azure and edge compute SaaS are redefining urban mobility in growing number of cities. We continue to execute our joint plans with Microsoft to win together mobility management services in 100 cities globally. Our proprietary Digital Twin, Video AI technologies, coupled with Artificial Global Intelligence (AGI) and Reinforcement Learning for automated traffic signal timing, simulation, and deployment is reducing congestion by 40%. Azure's robust infrastructure and scale empower cities to reduce commuters' travel time, increase road users safety, and facilitate dramatically lower carbon footprint in city centers through continued optimization."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year. Awards were classified in several categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,300 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide.

Global Partner of the Year 2020 in AI & Machine Learning

Mr. Moshe Leon, Mayor of Jerusalem - "Jerusalem's long-standing partnership with Axilion is getting international recognition once again, with Microsoft's announcement of Axilion as this year's finalist in their Global 2020 Partner of the Year Award by Microsoft's top management. The prestigious award was given to the innovative AI and Edge technology which was built, tested and implemented across hundreds of traffic lights in the city of Jerusalem. The cloud technology on Azure enabled Israel's Capital to accomplish its goals of reducing carbon emissions in the city center, and to motivate our residents to choose public transportation as their fastest, reliable and most effective mean of transportation, while growing the number of riders by 400%. Jerusalem maximizes the benefits of this platform with dynamic green waves in the traffic lights for private cars in multiple corridors, while increasing pedestrians' safety and overall mobility systems effectiveness."

Axilion's recognition is a result of an innovative AI technology deployed in 273 traffic lights throughout the city of Jerusalem, streamlining buses & light rail in the traffic lights with consistent 6 minutes headways. Jerusalem is the only city in Israel where the traffic lights are optimized in real-time with priority for public transportation vehicles, green waves for private vehicles in multiple corridors, while maintains pedestrian safety, in accordance with the Ministry of Transportation's regulation requirements. Furthermore, as a result of the exponential growth in public transit ridership, a yearly decline of 100,000 tonnes of Co2 emissions was recorded in the city center.

Mr. Aharon Aharon, CEO, Israel Innovation Authority said: "The computerization of motor vehicles and their surroundings is causing dramatic changes in the global automotive industry. Reducing congestion and incentivizing people to switch to public transportation is a challenge faced by governments worldwide.

The Israeli Innovation Authority, which supports collaborations between academia and the business sector, was pleased to support Axilion in their implementation of AI as SaaS assisting in performing continuous optimization of traffic flow via the use of an AI-based, data-driven insights. Such technology innovations now recognized by Microsoft, offers the Israeli tech sector far-reaching opportunities to take significant steps leading towards the creation and protection of a digital transportation environment worldwide."

Mr. John D, Porcari, Axilion's Advisory Board Member & Former Deputy Secretary of the US Department of transportation commented, "I am excited about this remarkable recognition as Microsoft's Partner of The Year finalist. Axilion's Digital Twin technology is the future of integrated mobility management, and its simulation of a real-world traffic conditions has an unlimited potential to unlock long-standing traffic gridlocks at major cities across the world. The continues optimization of traffic flow in both urban and suburban corridors through dynamic incentivization powered by on-going calibration of the city replica on Microsoft Azure cloud, will have a dramatic impact on carbon neutrality. Axilion's vision with Microsoft is to facilitate a Joint Enterprise Transportation Infrastructure (JETI), to empower DoTs across the US with cloud services and applications utilizing Reinforcement Learning algorithms supercharged with real-time road and street data to address the regional Multi-Modal transit challenges of today, and as they evolve over time."

Alexander Sixt, Member of the Executive Board at Sixt: "We are supporting Axilion, because we have seen that Axilion's software truly helps solving a major transportation problem in cities – congestion. It is a Axilion's state-of-the-art solution that has the potential allows to significantly advance today's public transit planning and management. This saves travelers time and ultimately helps to reduce emissions. Most importantly, the solution is live and its success is measurable in cities like Jerusalem, where it already saves travelers time and ultimately helps to reduce emissions."

