23.12.2019 02:00:00

Axiata Game Hero National Championship Names Malaysia's Top 3 Teams to Enter Grand Championship

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Techninier Sdn Bhd, a leading mobile social gaming and eSports platform provider in collaboration with Axiata & Garena, have successfully concluded the Malaysia National Championship, the final national-level Axiata Game Hero in Malaysia. The national event has named its top 3 teams to represent the country in the Axiata Game Hero Grand Championship.

It was a big win for Team HOT ISSUE as they managed to obtain a total of 2110 points, which puts them at first place with RM25,000 as prize money. Second place belongs to HighQuality with 2095 points and RM17,000 prize money whereas 8BALL LECTRO secured third place with 1875 points and RM12,000 prize money. The fourth and fifth place winners won RM9,000 prize money each while sixth until twelfth place winners won themselves RM4,000 prize money each.

The Axiata Game Hero started with a Tournament Trial to enlist top 12 squads from Bangladesh, Indonesia, Cambodia and Malaysia for the National Championship. The match featured 12 squads battling it out over 8 rounds in their home country for the top 3 spots to be qualified for the Grand Championship on 21 - 22 December 2019 at Comic Fiesta 2019, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, Malaysia.

At the end of all nationals, many are excited to see what's in store for the final round with the top 3 squads from each country to give their all.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191220/2677663-1

SOURCE Techninier Sdn Bhd

