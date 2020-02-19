<
19.02.2020 14:00:00

Axcella to Present at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) to pioneer a new approach for treating complex diseases and improving health, today announced that management will be presenting at the SVB Leerink 9th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York City on February 26, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Investors & News” section of the company’s website, www.axcellahealth.com. A replay will also be available on Axcella’s website for 30 days following the presentation.

Internet Posting of Information

Axcella uses its website, www.axcellahealth.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included on the company’s website in the "Investors and News” section. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portions of the company’s website, in addition to following its press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Axcella

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) to pioneer a new approach for treating complex diseases and improving health. The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the prevention of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE). Additional muscle- and blood-related programs are in earlier-stage development. For more information, please visit www.axcellahealth.com.

Nachrichten zu Axcella Health Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Axcella Health Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

