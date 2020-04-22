Axalta's Voltatex® Electrical Insulating Resins Used In Ventilators And Devices Producing N95 Facemasks In Fight Against Coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced that it has increased the supply of its Voltatex electrical insulating resins to ensure its medical device customers are well equipped to rapidly produce life-saving equipment, such as ventilator motors and N95 facemasks, which are in high demand by hospitals globally during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Axalta's Voltatex products are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19," said Dave Heflin, Axalta's Vice President, Global Industrial Liquid Coatings. "As a supplier to medical device companies globally, we are manufacturing more product so that our customers can continue to ramp up production of critical ventilators and N95 facemasks for hospitals around the world."

"Voltatex products meet the highest quality standards, reduce the weight of electrical motors by more than 15%, and can be used without fear of interruption, even in the most demanding applications," continued Heflin. "We know that running motors at lower temperatures can increase their lifetime and overall productivity. Our medical device customers are relying on the benefits that our Voltatex products provide as they aggressively increase production of the equipment and supplies that will help save lives around the world."

Axalta's industry-leading and award-winning Voltatex brand provides an extensive line of electrical insulation products including wire enamels, impregnating resins and core sheet varnishes designed to work together to improve efficiencies. Impregnating resins are key components of electric motors, generators and transformers. They offer mechanical stability, additional electrical insulation and excellent protection against a wide variety of environmental factors.

Voltatex coatings are applied to ventilator motors, low-power servo motors for facemask machines and superconductors for MRI machines to help reduce energy demand and lower emissions, which enables safe operations.

Axalta's Voltatex 4224 impregnating resin recently won a Gold Edison Award in the Materials Science and Engineering category. The Edison Awards™ are among the most prestigious accolades honoring innovation and excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design and innovation in the world. This year was the second-consecutive year that Voltatex 4224 won an Edison Award.

For more information about Axalta's Voltatex portfolio, please visit www.electricalinsulation.com.

