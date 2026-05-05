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05.05.2026 19:02:06
AXA Q1 Gross Written Premiums And Other Revenues Up 3%
(RTTNews) - Insurance giant AXA (AXAHY.PK, CS.PA, AXA.DE) on Tuesday reported first-quarter gross written premiums and other revenues of 38.0 billion euros, up 3% from 37.0 billion euros in the prior-year period, driven by growth across Life & Health and Property & Casualty segments. On a comparable basis, premiums and other revenues rose 6%.
Property & Casualty premiums increased 2% to 21.5 billion euros from 21.0 billion euros last year, supported by higher volumes and pricing in both retail and commercial lines.
Life & Health premiums rose 7% to 16.5 billion euros from 15.5 billion euros a year ago, reflecting strong sales in unit-linked and savings products as well as favorable pricing in health.
The Solvency II ratio stood at 211% at the end of March 2026, compared to 215% at the beginning of the year.
Looking ahead, AXA said it remains on track to deliver underlying earnings per share growth at the upper end of its 6% to 8% target range for 2026.
"AXA delivered a strong start to the year, with topline growth across all business lines, fully aligned with our organic growth strategy," said Alban de Mailly Nesle, Chief Financial Officer of AXA. "This performance underscores the continued robust expansion of our P&C businesses in both Retail and Commercial, with growth well balanced between pricing and volumes, while Life & Health revenues reflect the continuation of last year's strong momentum."
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