AXA management and employees conducted beach clean-up

|
12.07.2021 03:49:00
HONG KONG, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Hong Kong and Macau ("AXA") has always been adhering to the purpose of "Act for human progress by protecting what matters". We support various meaningful corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities, bringing positive impact to the wider society. Recently, Sally Wan, Chief Executive Officer of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, and a group of AXA senior management participated in a beach clean-up activity at Tung Wan, Shek Pik in South Lantau with AXA employees, their families and friends, together with Lance Lau, a Hong Kong-based 12-year-old youth climate activist. AXA volunteers collected 257 kg of coastal wastes and recyclables to protect the environment and combat climate change.
About AXA Hong Kong and Macau
AXA Hong Kong and Macau is a member of the AXA Group, a leading global insurer with presence in 54 markets and serving 105 million customers worldwide. Our purpose is to act for human progress by protecting what matters.
As one of the most diversified insurers offering integrated solutions across Life, Health and General Insurance, our goal is to be the insurance and holistic wellness partner to the individuals, businesses and community we serve.
At the core of our service commitment is continuous product innovation and customer experience enrichment, which is achieved through actively listening to our customers and leveraging technology and digital transformation.
We embrace our responsibility to be a force for good to create shared value for our community. We are proud to be the first insurer in Hong Kong and Macau to address the important need of mental health through different products and services. For example, the Mind Charger function on our holistic wellness platform "AXA BetterMe", which is available via our mobile app Emma by AXA, is open to not just our customers, but the community at large. We will continue to foster social progress through our product offerings and community investment to support the sustainable development of Hong Kong and Macau.
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK
IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.
SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau
UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.
Inside
Inside Fonds
|09.07.21
|Schroders: Müssen sich Anleger in Schwellenländern Sorgen machen?
|07.07.21
|Schroders: Eine bessere Zukunft Realität werden lassen
|29.06.21
|Schroders: Warum Impact Investing für Pensionsfonds interessant ist
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im grünen Bereich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt sowie beim deutschen DAX ging es am Freitag nach oben. Die US-Börsen zogen zum Wochenausklang deutlich an. Asiens Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}