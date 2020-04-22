22.04.2020 03:26:00

AXA Launches Global Solidarity Challenge to Support Intensive Care Units in 60 Countries

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the unprecedented global health emergency arising from the COVID-19 outbreak, AXA has launched with 101 Fund a global solidarity challenge on social media that enables all its employees to support 1,200 intensive care units in 60 countries, including Singapore. Employees in Singapore are invited to join in the challenge starting today.

By publishing a post, such as an encouraging message to healthcare workers, on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram with the #AXASolidarityResponse, each employee will unlock a EUR5 donation to the 101 Fund, financed by AXA, and will also have the opportunity to make a personal donation if they wish on a dedicated 101 Fund page.

Through this global initiative, AXA hopes to extend its action in the fight against COVID-19, by providing concrete and rapid support to healthcare services around the world, while enabling its employees to take action.

The global solidarity challenge is an extension of AXA's partnership with 101 Fund which aims to foster information sharing and collaboration between the intensive care units in its network which is crucial to accelerating the improvement of therapeutic protocols.

The donation from AXA will support the deployment of training programs for the management and treatment of patients in intensive care units and the development of a clinical research program dedicated to COVID-19. It will also enable 101 to develop artificial intelligence algorithms to predict the occurrence of complications in the treatment of the virus.

Jeremy Ong, Chief Customer and Operations Officer in charge of Corporate Responsibility, AXA Singapore, said, "Corporate responsibility is a key tenet of the way we operate as a business and this means being contributive citizens of society. During difficult times such as this, we must come together to support and encourage those on the frontlines who are doing their utmost to ensure patients can survive. Through the global solidarity challenge, our employees have an opportunity to step up and contribute to the collective fight against COVID-19."

ABOUT AXA INSURANCE

AXA Insurance is part of the AXA group, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management with 160,000 employees serving 108 million clients in 57 countries. Present in Singapore since 1969, AXA Insurance has been serving the general and life insurance needs of individuals and companies in Singapore through a wide range of innovative products. As one of the top global insurers in Singapore, AXA Insurance protects more than a third of a million customers in Singapore.  As a company whose business is about protecting people, AXA Insurance is committed to building a stronger and safer society by empowering customers to live better lives.

For more information, please visit www.axa.com.sg.

SOURCE AXA

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.60
2.49 %
Roche Hldg G 335.70
0.36 %
Givaudan 3’282.00
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 418.00
-1.55 %
Adecco Group 41.33
-1.62 %
ABB 16.51
-3.96 %
CS Group 7.63
-4.31 %
The Swatch Grp 188.40
-4.56 %
UBS Group 8.99
-4.68 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-10.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
21.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
21.04.20
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
21.04.20
Stimmung leicht gedämpft
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex folgten am Dienstag den negativen Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien. Die Wall Street wies kräftige Abschläge aus. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB