AXA Launches Global Solidarity Challenge to Support Intensive Care Units in 60 Countries

SINGAPORE, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the unprecedented global health emergency arising from the COVID-19 outbreak, AXA has launched with 101 Fund a global solidarity challenge on social media that enables all its employees to support 1,200 intensive care units in 60 countries, including Singapore. Employees in Singapore are invited to join in the challenge starting today.

By publishing a post, such as an encouraging message to healthcare workers, on Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram with the #AXASolidarityResponse, each employee will unlock a EUR5 donation to the 101 Fund, financed by AXA, and will also have the opportunity to make a personal donation if they wish on a dedicated 101 Fund page.

Through this global initiative, AXA hopes to extend its action in the fight against COVID-19, by providing concrete and rapid support to healthcare services around the world, while enabling its employees to take action.

The global solidarity challenge is an extension of AXA's partnership with 101 Fund which aims to foster information sharing and collaboration between the intensive care units in its network which is crucial to accelerating the improvement of therapeutic protocols.

The donation from AXA will support the deployment of training programs for the management and treatment of patients in intensive care units and the development of a clinical research program dedicated to COVID-19. It will also enable 101 to develop artificial intelligence algorithms to predict the occurrence of complications in the treatment of the virus.

Jeremy Ong, Chief Customer and Operations Officer in charge of Corporate Responsibility, AXA Singapore, said, "Corporate responsibility is a key tenet of the way we operate as a business and this means being contributive citizens of society. During difficult times such as this, we must come together to support and encourage those on the frontlines who are doing their utmost to ensure patients can survive. Through the global solidarity challenge, our employees have an opportunity to step up and contribute to the collective fight against COVID-19."

ABOUT AXA INSURANCE

