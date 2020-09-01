AXA Hong Kong extends free 'Cleaning and Sanitising Benefit' to home insurance customers

HONG KONG, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the ongoing outbreak of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), AXA Hong Kong always put our customers first, we have offered free COVID-19 coverage to our Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) customers. We now take another step to safeguard our customers' beloved homes. From 1 September to 31 October 2020, we offer additional 'Cleaning and Sanitising Benefit' to designated home contents insurance customers for free to give them a peace of mind.

The policyholders of home insurance underwritten by AXA or anyone living at the insured address is tested positive for COVID-19 during the coverage period, AXA will reimburse the home cleaning and sanitising expense up to HKD1,500, to provide a safe living environment for customers.

To know more about the COVID-19 policy coverage and services, please visit: https://www.axa.com.hk/en/axa-novel-coronavirus-outbreak.

The above coverage is subject to the relevant terms and conditions. Coverage includes home insurance products purchased via HSBC and underwritten by AXA.

ABOUT AXA HONG KONG AND MACAU

AXA Hong Kong and Macau, a member of the AXA Group, prides itself on serving over 1.5 million customers[1] with our superior products and services. AXA is the top-tier life insurer in Hong Kong with the longest history[2] and is ranked No. 2 in insurance - life, health (stock) category worldwide[3]. In addition to being the No. 1 global Property & Casualty commercial lines insurer[4], we are the No. 1 most considered insurance brand in Hong Kong[5]. We are also one of the largest health protection providers in Hong Kong and Macau.

AXA is one of the most diversified insurers, providing a full range of coverage for individual and commercial customers. We offer all-round, integrated solutions across Life, Health and Property & Casualty to address all of our customers' insurance needs.

As an innovative insurer, we leverage Big Data and AI to transform the customer experience end-to-end, making insurance simpler and more personal. We continue to drive innovation notably in health and protection, supporting customers in prevention, treatment and recovery.

We also believe it is our inherent responsibility to support the communities in which we operate. AXA Foundation is our flagship corporate social responsibility programme covering all our efforts in promoting holistic wellbeing and supporting the underprivileged to create a positive and lasting impact in the communities of Hong Kong and Macau.

[1] Including customers of AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited, AXA China Region Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability), and AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited [2] Top tier insurers are defined based on the annualised premiums of Individual Direct New Business (Classes A to F) of Statistics on Hong Kong Long Term Insurance Business published by the Insurance Authority [3] 2020 Fortune Global 500 [4] AXA Corporate Solutions, AXA Matrix Risk Consultants, AXA Insurance Company, and AXA Art with AXA XL's insurance and reinsurance operations combined [5] AXA Hong Kong Brand Preference Tracking Report 2019

