AXA Hong Kong and Macau stands with Employee Benefits customers in the new normal under COVID-19 by providing free new physical and mental protection

HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, AXA Hong Kong and Macau today announced the launch of a series of free new physical and mental health protection and services for all Employee Benefits customers, supporting corporates and their employees in this critical time. They include:

First in Hong Kong to make "Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)" a standard policy provision , upgrading the benefits of policyholders with long-term protection for free

, upgrading the benefits of policyholders with long-term protection for free Mind Health Digital Tools hosted on the "Emma by AXA" app to take care of customers' mental health

hosted on the "Emma by AXA" app to take care of customers' mental health "Dr@Live" which allows customers to have video consultation with a doctor at home through the "Emma by AXA" app, reducing the chance of infection due to overcrowding

We understand that many of our customers' businesses might have been affected by the pandemic, therefore these additional protection and services are completely free of charge. All eligible AXA Employee Benefits customers will automatically enjoy them.

Details of the free new physical and mental health protection:

First-in-market -- "Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)" as standard policy provision

AXA is the first insurer in Hong Kong to incorporate "Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)" into the standard provision of Employee Benefits policy, providing customers with long-term protection. From now on, if the insured employees or dependents of Employee Benefits hospitalisation policy[1] are admitted to hospital in Hong Kong and Macau[2] due to COVID-19 infection, they will be protected with an additional daily hospital cash benefit of HKD/MOP700 for a maximum of 45 days[3] without waiting period.

Mind Health Digital Tools on "Emma by AXA"

As the insurance and holistic wellness partner to our customers, not only does AXA provide physical health protection but we also take care of customers' mental wellbeing. Faced with all the pressures brought by the pandemic, it is inevitable to feel anxious. Hence, AXA provides a series of complimentary Mind Health Digital Tools via the "Emma by AXA" app for the insured employees[4] of Employee Benefits policy, including:

Mental Health Guru -- An interactive multimedia platform on mental health education

An interactive multimedia platform on mental health education Moodgym -- A scientifically-proven tool to help users enhance resilience and prevent depression and anxiety

-- A scientifically-proven tool to help users enhance resilience and prevent depression and anxiety Smiling Mind -- A mindfulness meditation tool to help bring balance to users' everyday life

-- A mindfulness meditation tool to help bring balance to users' everyday life Mind Charger -- A mindfulness meditation tool with selective modules guided by celebrity yoga instructor Margaret Chung . Users can leverage Mind Charger to relax and unwind, strengthen their ability in problem solving, boost positivity, build resilience and enhance their daily life by making mindfulness a regular practice

Brand New "Dr@Live" video consultation service

"Dr@Live" is jointly provided by AXA, UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited, Pedder Healthcare Management Limited and Chiron Healthcare Group Limited. Insured employees or dependents can login to the "Emma by AXA" app to have video consultation with a doctor with just a few simple steps, minimising the chance of infection due to overcrowding.

Three key features of Dr@Live:

Diversified network doctor services -- Apart from general practitioner (GP) service, Dr@Live provides as many as 8 specialist services, including Paediatrics, Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Urology, Geriatrics, Rheumatology, General Surgery and Internal Medicine, to meet customers' different medical needs

-- Apart from general practitioner (GP) service, Dr@Live provides as many as 8 specialist services, including Paediatrics, Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Urology, Geriatrics, Rheumatology, General Surgery and Internal Medicine, to meet customers' different medical needs Comprehensive care for different age groups -- Infants as young as 14 days old can enjoy the services of "Dr@Live"

Infants as young as 14 days old can enjoy the services of "Dr@Live" Free follow-up consultation -- If further face-to-face consultation is deemed necessary by the doctor, we will provide a free follow-up consultation within 24 hours after the Dr@Live video consultation

"Dr@Live" together with AXA's exclusive "e-Prescription" service bring comprehensive care to our customers. After consultation via "Dr@Live", not only can customers choose to have the prescription medicine and referral letter delivered directly to their homes or picked up at designated clinics, they can also order extra quantity of prescription medicine through the "e-Prescription" service via the "Emma by AXA" app, and easily collect the medicine at designated chain pharmacies. This service is especially suitable for patients with chronic diseases (e.g. diabetes and high blood pressure) with on-going medication need, reducing the risk of medication discontinuation or infection under the pandemic.

Sally Wan, CEO of AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, "AXA has taken the lead in launching various free protection and services to fight the COVID pandemic with medical workers, SMEs and the general public since early last year. As a leading Employee Benefits insurer in Hong Kong, AXA understands that the pandemic has caused challenges to corporates and its employees financially, physically and mentally. We thereby offer an array of complimentary new protection and services including the first in Hong Kong 'Benefits for Hospital Income (COVID-19)' incorporated into the standard policy provision, rather than just having it as a short-term offer. Furthermore, we understand that people would want to avoid crowds and queues at this time, that is why we launch 'Dr@Live' to bring e-consultation services in both GP and specialist to our customers via mobile devices. It is especially important to keep a calm and optimistic attitude to fight the pandemic and we hope that our suite of Mind Health Digital Tools can help our customers cope with the COVID related uncertainties and challenges."

The above information is for reference only. For details on product features, content, terms and exclusions, please refer to the relevant product leaflets.

[1] Exclusive for certain eligible policies. The eligibility to enjoy this additional benefit is not guaranteed and is subject to AXA's approval. In case of any dispute, the decision of AXA shall be final and conclusive. For details, please refer to the terms and conditions on relevant endorsement. [2] Exclusive for any public hospital and government dedicated medical facility in Hong Kong and Macau. [3] Maximum 45 days or the maximum number of days entitled under Room and Board or Government Hospital Cash, whichever is lower. [4] Exclusive for aged 18 or above.

About AXA Hong Kong and Macau

AXA Hong Kong and Macau, a member of the AXA Group, prides itself on serving over 1.5 million customers[i] with our superior products and services. AXA is the top-tier life insurer in Hong Kong with the longest history[ii] and is ranked No. 2 in insurance - life, health (stock) category worldwide[iii]. In addition to being the No. 1 global Property & Casualty commercial lines insurer[iv], we are the No. 1 most considered insurance brand in Hong Kong[v]. We are also one of the largest health protection providers in Hong Kong and Macau.

AXA is one of the most diversified insurers, providing a full range of coverage for individual and commercial customers. We offer all-round, integrated solutions across Life, Health and Property & Casualty to address all our customers' insurance needs.

As an innovative insurer, we leverage on Big Data and AI to transform the customer experience end-to-end, making insurance simpler and more personal. We continue to drive innovation notably in health and protection, supporting customers in prevention, treatment and recovery.

We also believe it is our inherent responsibility to support the communities in which we operate. AXA Foundation is our flagship corporate social responsibility programme covering all our efforts in promoting holistic wellbeing and supporting the underprivileged to create a positive and lasting impact in the communities of Hong Kong and Macau.

[i] Including customers of AXA China Region Insurance Company Limited, AXA China Region Insurance Company (Bermuda) Limited (incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability), and AXA General Insurance Hong Kong Limited [ii] Top tier insurers are defined based on the annualised premiums of Individual Direct New Business (Classes A to F) of Statistics on Hong Kong Long Term Insurance Business published by the Insurance Authority [iii] 2020 Fortune Global 500 [iv] AXA Corporate Solutions, AXA Matrix Risk Consultants, AXA Insurance Company, and AXA Art with AXA XL's insurance and reinsurance operations combined [v] AXA Hong Kong Brand Preference Tracking Report 2019

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS AVAILABLE ON AXA'S WEBSITE: AXA.COM.HK

IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION AND CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained herein may be forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives. Undue reliance should not be placed on such statements because, by their nature, they are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and can be affected by other factors that could cause AXA's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Part 4 - "Risk factors and risk management" of AXA's Universal Registration Document for the year ended December 31, 2019, for a description of certain important factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect AXA's business, and/or results of operations. AXA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as part of applicable regulatory or legal obligations.

SOURCE AXA Hong Kong and Macau